EFSA crowdsourcing challenge: extracting data from scientific literature
EFSA is funding a new crowdsourcing challenge to find a tool that will help its scientists extract data from literature relating to plant and animal health.
The challenge is part of a wider project exploring the risks and opportunities of crowdsourcing as an innovative way for EFSA to collect and process data and increase the openness of the organisation.
A prize fund of $60,000 is available to the winning solver(s). The deadline for submissions is 2 September 2019.
More information here.
