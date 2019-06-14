EFSA crowdsourcing challenge: extracting data from scientific literature

EFSA is funding a new crowdsourcing challenge to find a tool that will help its scientists extract data from literature relating to plant and animal health.

The challenge is part of a wider project exploring the risks and opportunities of crowdsourcing as an innovative way for EFSA to collect and process data and increase the openness of the organisation.

A prize fund of $60,000 is available to the winning solver(s). The deadline for submissions is 2 September 2019.

More information here.