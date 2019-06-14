Commissionaires security guards in Hamilton join UFCW Local 333

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commissionaires security guards working at federal government buildings in Hamilton, Ontario are the newest members of UFCW Canada Local 333 after voting unanimously to join the union. The security guards work for the Hamilton branch of Commissionaires Canada, a non-profit security firm founded in 1925.



“Originally established as a proud employer of veterans, Commissionaires Canada has recently lost its way, becoming a low-ball security firm that provides minimum-wage jobs often without benefits,” says Jeff Ketelaars, Secretary-Treasurer of UFCW Local 333. “That is why Commissionaires in Hamilton have voted to join UFCW 333, the union for security guards.”

“Now that they have joined UFCW, our brothers and sisters at Commissionaires Hamilton are committed to unifying and holding their employer to account,” Ketelaars adds. “The veterans who fought for their country are now fighting for their rights at work.”

In addition to the successful organizing drive in Hamilton, UFCW Local 333 has filed three applications for certification to represent the Commissionaires security guards who bravely protect our federal buildings in Ottawa.

“In the Ontario security business, unionized companies provide excellent benefits, paid sick days, and living wages. That’s the union advantage, and it is what we will be demanding for the new members in Hamilton as well as other security guards interesting in joining UFCW 333,” says Ketelaars.

“I would like to congratulate and welcome the new members at Commissionaires Hamilton, who fought a courageous battle to join the union,” says Richard McNaughton, President of UFCW Canada Local 333. “We look forward to securing significant improvements for the Commissionaires workers when negotiations begin,” Brother McNaughton adds.

Commissionaires security guards in Ottawa will be voting next week to join many other Commissionaires employees in Ontario who have chosen UFCW Local 333 – the union for security guards – as their voice in the workplace. To learn more about UFCW Local 333, visit ufcw333.ca.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Geoffrey Gosselin

UFCW Canada Local 333

416-305-2243

geoff.gosselin@ufcw333.ca

https://www.ufcw333.ca/



