Blue Eagle Lithium Inc. (OTCQB:BEAG) Urges Investors to Ignore Unauthorized Solicitations

The Company became aware of certain promotional activity on its securities on June 13, 2019 upon receipt of correspondence from OTC Markets specifically related to independentlivingnews.com, it is noted however, this promotional activity coincided with recent higher than average trading volume and volatility in the Company's stock price. The Company believes that this promotion material may have had some impact on market activity and may be encouraging investors to take a position in the Company. We further advise that no one should buy or sell any shares based upon contact with any party soliciting prospective investors or making claims about the Company which has not been publicly disclosed by the Company itself in its regulatory filings which investors can find on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on the OTC Markets website under the Company profile at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BEAG/overview .

The Company routinely responds to inquiries from shareholders, potential investors, investment analysts, and journalists on a regular basis and has met journalists on site to fully show the scope of the property. However, to the Company's knowledge, neither the Company, nor any of its officers, directors, or any controlling shareholders have directly been involved with the creation or distribution of promotional newsletters that make exaggerated or misleading claims related to the Company and its securities.

Since October 1, 2018, the Company has engaged Dresner Corporate Services on an on-going retainer to provide investor relations services. This agency is a respected Investor Relations firm which is authorized to speak for the Company. Dresner does not proactively call investors and can be reached at the number or email below. The Company engaged Financial Buzz Media upon acquiring its asset in 2018, specifically for marketing purposes to generate awareness about the Company and its business, however, the Company has neither had any involvement or direction with any marketing campaigns, nor partaken in any editorial control or approval over the content of any materials generated.

The Company also invites investors to receive Company communications and information including recent Company press releases and otherwise at the Investors section of the Company's website: https://ir.blueeaglelithium.com .

Blue Eagle Lithium is a publicly traded (OTCQB: BEAG) lithium exploration and development company based in Henderson, Nevada. The company is engaged in identifying, evaluating, and developing early-stage lithium exploration opportunities in North America. Blue Eagle’s team comprises experienced leaders that represent over 60 years of industry experience in the energy, financial, and geology fields. Blue Eagle has a 100% Working Interest in 276 placer claims in Railroad Valley, Nevada, a highly prospective green-fields lithium brine target in the heart of the Basin and Range geologic province. The staked claims, covering 5,520 acres (2233 hectares) over a large portion of Railroad Valley, are ready for the next phase of lithium exploration.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking" statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward looking-statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include such factors as uncertainty of consumer demand for the Company's products, as well as additional risks and uncertainties that are identified and described in the Company's SEC reports. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events or circumstances after the date of such statement.



