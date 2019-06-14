ECRM Hires CPG Industry Veteran to Lead General Merchandise Team

/EIN News/ -- SOLON, Ohio, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM®), a global leader in driving long-term, critical business relationships, has hired industry veteran Jeff Smalley as Senior Vice President of General Merchandise.



Smalley is a veteran consumer packaged goods executive with more than 25 years of experience leading sales teams. As SVP of General Merchandise, he will lead the division’s efforts in growing engagement with buyers and sellers across its category-specific programs, which include:

Consumer Technology

Pet

Pet CBD

Toy

School & Office Supplies

Educational Furniture & Equipment

Backpacks & Luggage

Home & Gift

Housewares and Household Chemical

Baby & Infant

Holiday Gift Wrap & Party Supplies

International GM

Store Brand General Merchandise

“We are thrilled to bring Smalley on board to pair up our process, knowledge and connections with his vision and industry expertise,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of ECRM. “Since 1994, retailers have been using ECRM as an extension of their business, and as a key means of sourcing new suppliers. With Smalley’s leadership, we are ready and eager to be a solution within general merchandise and assist buyers with their biggest pain points today.”

Prior to ECRM, Smalley was Vice President of Sales at GuruNanda, a provider of essential oils sourced from around the world. Before this, he was Vice President of Sales and Trade Marketing for High Ridge Brands, one of the largest independent personal care companies in North America. He spent the majority of his early career with Church & Dwight and Nature Made Vitamins within various sales and trade marketing leadership positions.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rachel Mayfield at 440-528-3603 or email at rmayfield@ECRM.MarketGate.com.

Contact: Rachel Mayfield

Telephone: 440-498-0500 x1253

Email: RMayfield@ECRM.MarketGate.com

Website: www.ecrm.marketgate.com



