INV Metals Announces Election of Directors
TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2019 (the "Circular") for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Withheld
|% Withheld
|James Clucas
|66,661,929
|99.89
|%
|70,661
|0.11
|%
|Parviz Farsangi
|66,659,990
|99.89
|%
|72,600
|0.11
|%
|Eric Klein
|66,661,929
|99.89
|%
|70,661
|0.11
|%
|Terrance MacGibbon
|66,659,990
|99.89
|%
|72,600
|0.11
|%
|Candace MacGibbon
|66,659,990
|99.89
|%
|72,600
|0.11
|%
|Robert Pollock
|66,715,990
|99.98
|%
|16,600
|0.02
|%
|Robin Weisman
|66,661,929
|99.89
|%
|70,661
|0.11
|%
In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About INVTM Metals
INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.
For further information, please contact:
Sunny Lowe
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (416) 703-8416
E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com
