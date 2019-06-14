INV Metals Announces Election of Directors

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals Inc. ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX:INV) is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 29, 2019 (the "Circular") for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") were elected as directors of INV Metals. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting earlier today are set out below:



Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld James Clucas 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 % Parviz Farsangi 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 % Eric Klein 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 % Terrance MacGibbon 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 % Candace MacGibbon 66,659,990 99.89 % 72,600 0.11 % Robert Pollock 66,715,990 99.98 % 16,600 0.02 % Robin Weisman 66,661,929 99.89 % 70,661 0.11 %

In addition, the resolution with respect to the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s auditors was passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to these matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results of the Company which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About INVTM Metals

INVTM Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INVTM Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador; and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

For further information, please contact:

Sunny Lowe

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (416) 703-8416

E-mail: slowe@invmetals.com

