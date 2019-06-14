Sirius Named NetApp FY19 HCI Partner of the Year

Award recognizes year-over-year HCI sales growth and wins across multiple market segments

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius), a leading national IT solutions integrator, along with Force 3, A Sirius Company, has been named NetApp’s FY19 HCI (Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure) Partner of the Year. Sirius and Force 3 earned the award for achieving year-over-year HCI sales growth and wins in a significant number of accounts across market segments. The 2019 Americas Partner Awards were announced on stage at NetApp’s annual Channel Connect Conference (C3), where strategic partner executives from across the Americas region gathered to hear about NetApp’s strategic vision and engage with its executives.



“Receiving this particular award is exciting because it takes into consideration the work our team has put into supporting such a dynamic solution,” said Darren Gourley, vice president of Infrastructure Solutions for Sirius. “Sirius works hard to provide technology that not only supports our clients’ business outcomes, but delivers on innovation. We’re proud of our partnership with NetApp and look forward to another great year of success.”

“Channel partners are critical to helping customers achieve data transformation, and today we recognize and celebrate their accomplishments,” said Jeff McCullough, vice president of Channel Sales for NetApp. “I congratulate Sirius on being named HCI Partner of the Year. Its commitment to performance excellence, innovation and quality has contributed to positive business outcomes for our customers.”

About Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc. (Sirius): Founded in 1980 with headquarters in San Antonio, TX, Sirius is a privately held, leading national solutions integrator focused on helping organizations transform their business by managing their operations, optimizing their IT, and securing it all. With over 2,600 employees, multiple offices across the U.S., and a team of experts with more than 5,500 professional and technical certifications, the Sirius team specializes in IT Strategy (Infrastructure and Operations), Security, Business Innovation (Digital and Data), Cloud, and Managed Services. Sirius solutions are built on proven technologies from top strategic partners, and delivered by the brightest minds in the business. Follow @SiriusNews on Twitter and visit siriuscom.com and siriuscom.com/blog for more information about Sirius.

About Force 3: Force 3 is the Network Security Company. We provide transformational technology solutions and services that help our clients achieve mission success. Together with our parent company, Sirius Computer Solutions, Inc., we offer a comprehensive range of solutions backed by an expert team of engineers and strategic partnerships. We securely design, deploy, support, and maintain the needs of our nation’s most critical infrastructure. To learn more about Force 3, visit www.force3.com.

