Award-Winning B2B Marketing Agency Represented at DattoCon19

/EIN News/ -- Norwalk, CT, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Horizons is excited to attend DattoCon19, June 17-19 to introduce a newly developed AI-driven proprietary platform designed specifically for Managed Service Providers to effectively drive high-quality leads. Media Horizons is an award-winning, full-service performance marketing agency that delivers measurable ROI by providing robust marketing solutions that drive response for a variety of clients including MSPs. The campaigns Media Horizons run are built on sophisticated models and optimize in real-time to algorithmically purchase media using scoring calculations that determine the probability of acquiring a qualified lead. This has helped businesses succeed through activation of marketing technology and expertise in driving response in a rapidly evolving advertising landscape.



Media Horizons full suite of marketing services have helped a diverse client set convert leads, add incremental revenue, retain customers, and optimize results throughout the marketing lifecycle. Media Horizons’ goal is to help DattoCon19 attendees achieve this as well, and is eager to introduce the power of their software solutions to MSPs and ITSPs and to share their marketing expertise with a new segment of clientele. Media Horizons Sponsorship Lounge will be located at L-2 right outside of the Seaport Ballroom, the team will be giving away free SEO audits and a chance to win a set of Bose Wireless Headphones.



For more information about Media Horizons and their marketing approach, please contact the team at 203-604-1751 or mspinfo@mediahorizons.com or visit our website msp.mediahorizons.com .

Rachel Amori Media Horizons 203.604.1751 mspinfo@mediahorizons.com



