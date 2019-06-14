Cinedigm Acquires GOTHIC HARVEST for North America

/EIN News/ -- Film Stars Horror Icons Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley



LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that it has acquired North American rights to horror-thriller GOTHIC HARVEST. Written by Chris Kobin (2001 Maniacs), the film stars Lin Shaye (Insidious and Ouija franchises), Bill Moseley (The Devil’s Rejects, Texas Chainsaw franchise), Ashley Hamilton (Beethoven’s 2nd, Iron Man 3), and newcomer Sofia Mattsson (TV’s “General Hospital”). Cinedigm will release the picture on demand, digital HD, and DVD in the fall.

Ashley Hamilton’s directorial debut, GOTHIC HARVEST tells the dark and mysterious tale of four co-eds who head to New Orleans for Mardi Gras. When one of them goes missing after meeting a handsome local at a bar, the young woman’s friends race to find her before she falls victim to a centuries-old family curse by Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau.

“This is a story I’ve wanted to tell for years, combining horror with real New Orleans Voodoo icons,” says Kobin.

“Mardi Gras and Voodoo make for a great horror recipe, and we are excited to serve up this twisted tale to the masses,” adds Yolanda Macias, Cinedigm’s Executive Vice-President of Acquisitions.

Rachel Meyer-Morgan (Christmas in the Heartland) produced through her company Sharkeye Productions, alongside Kobin (Snoop Dogg’s Hood of Horror) and Jeff Mullins (Hood$tock, Hidden in Plain Sight) of Align Entertainment and Harvey Lowry (The Competition) of Ascension Media.

The deal was negotiated by Director of Acquisitions Josh Thomashow for Cinedigm and Scott Moesta of DWA Group, Inc. on behalf of the filmmakers.

