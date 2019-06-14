Ancient Resource Auctions' online-only Antiquities Discovery Sale, June 29th, will feature reasonably priced antiquities

Interesting Egyptian bronze figure of Osiris (Late Period, circa 664-525 BC), mummiform, his facial features extremely handsome and his hands folded across his chest (est. $700-$1,000). Egyptian limestone ithyphallic Harpokrates (Late Period, circa 705-30 BC), 2 ¾ inches tall and custom mounted. The figure, with mineral deposits, is depicted nude (est. $500-$700). Costa Rican greenstone mace in the form of a human head (Guanacaste-Nicoya, circa 100-500 AD), with bulging eyes, wide nose and a narrow-slit mouth (est. $500-$700). Maya polychrome plate from Guatemala (circa 600-900 AD) is 12 ¾ inches in diameter, professionally restored from five pieces, with no new material added (est. 900-$1,200). Roman ceramic lamp in the form of a bull's head (2nd-3rd century AD), with detailed eyes and horns, a nozzle jutting from the mouth and a ring handle at back (est. $800-$1,200).

The auction is packed with authentic, museum-quality and well-provenanced items from various Roman, Greek, Egyptian, Near Eastern, and Pre-Columbian cultures.

This sale is a wonderful opportunity for people looking to add to their collections or anyone thinking of starting an antiquities collection. There are bargains to be had across all major categories.” — Gabriel Vandervort

MONTROSE, CALIF., UNITED STATES, June 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ancient Resource Auctions’ online-only Spring Antiquities Discovery Auction on Saturday, June 29th, at 9 am Pacific, is packed with around 375 lots of authentic, museum-quality and well-provenanced items from various Roman, Greek, Egyptian, Near Eastern, and Pre-Columbian cultures, as well as other ethnographic and antique items.Also featured will be a selection of antique and ancient reproduction pieces. “This sale is a wonderful opportunity for seasoned collectors looking to add to their collections, or anyone thinking of starting an antiquities collection,” said Gabriel Vandervort of Ancient Resource Auctions. “There are great bargains to be had across all the major categories.”All lots may be viewed and bid on now, via Ancient Resource Auctions’ bidding platform, at bid.AncientResourceAuctions.com, and on its bidding apps for both Android and Apple devices. Bidding is available on Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. The link to LiveAuctioneers is https://www.liveauctioneers.com/catalog/143025_auction-76-spring-antiquities-discovery-sale/ An interesting Egyptian bronze figure of Osiris (Late Period, circa 664-525 BC) is one of the expected top lots of the sale. The mummiform figure, his facial features extremely handsome and his hands folded across his chest holding a crook and flail, is mounted on a custom base and stands just a little more than 3 ½ inches tall. It has a nice brown patina with coppery highlights.Also expected to attract keen bidder attention is an Egyptian limestone ithyphallic Harpokrates (Late Period, circa 705-30 BC), 2 ¾ inches tall and custom mounted. The figure, with mineral deposits, is depicted nude, wearing a side-lock. He’s playing a harp supported on a large phallus.A Costa Rican greenstone mace in the form of a human head (Guanacaste-Nicoya, circa 100-500 AD), with bulging eyes, wide nose and a narrow-slit mouth, is 3 inches tall by 2 ¼ inches wide and was previously in the Costa-Mejia antiquities collection in California.A striking Maya polychrome plate from Guatemala (circa 600-900 AD) is 12 ¾ inches in diameter and was professionally restored from five pieces, with no new material added. It shows a frontal image of Tlaloc depicted as a war deity with other objects likely eccentric flint forms for bloodletting rituals. The plate boasts vivid paint, good mineral deposits and root marks. It makes for an impressive display and comes with a nice custom stand.A Roman ceramic lamp in the form of a bull's head (2nd-3rd century AD), has detailed eyes and horns, a nozzle jutting from the mouth and a ring handle at back. The bottom is flattened and bordered with a ridge. The piece measures a little less than 4 inches in length and exhibits the remains of dark grey-black slip beneath mineral encrustation.A pair of Roman bronze fittings (circa 1st-3rd century AD), is from a chariot, a piece of furniture or similar object, of solid construction. The body is curved with four circular extensions at each corner and is surmounted by a heavy ring set atop a decorated base, while the interior has a second ring fastened to the underside. Each is well-preserved and from the same original object. Each is 4 inches by 4 ½ inches with a mottled green patina.A huge strand of high-quality, primarily Egyptian multi-colored faience disk beads, 48 inches long, is strung with several Egyptian faience amulets featuring standing deities, a faience plaque with black star pattern and long Egyptian faience tube beads. Included is an assortment of Islamic stone and glass beads and other stone beads of varying periods.A Medieval iron battle axe from Eastern Europe (circa 1100-1300 AD), features a narrow neck and a wide, flat blade with curved cutting edge, the shaft mount having protrusions above and below with a square butt at the back. The top of the blade of the 7 ¼ inch by 7 inch Medieval iron battle axe is lost but this is still a nice example, with an oxide patina.A Near Eastern terracotta fertility figure (circa 1200-600 BC), the body rectangular with square profile, her face detailed with recessed eyes and a prominent nose, her hair pulled back in rows to a large bun at the back of her head, stands 4 ¾ inches tall. The figure wears a collar and her exaggerated breasts are bordered with a garment of some kind.In addition to live and internet bidding, phone and absentee bids will be accepted. When bidding this way, a 19.5 percent buyer’s premium will apply, versus a 24.5 percent when bidding online via LiveAuctioneers.com or Invaluable.com, and 20 percent via the Ancient Resource Auctions bidding platform and app. Previews are by appointment only; to schedule one call 818-425-9633.Ancient Resource Auctions is one of the few specialized auction houses that makes genuine ancient artifacts available to its worldwide client base at reasonable prices. “We are a small operation with a passion and dedication for ancient history,” Gabriel Vandervort commented. “My partners and I have many decades of combined experience working with these fine items.”Ancient Resource Auctions is always seeking quality ancient art and antiquities for future auctions. To inquire about consigning one piece or an entire collection, you may call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com. All inquiries are confidential.To learn more about Ancient Resource Auctions and the Saturday, June 29th Spring Discovery Sale, please visit www.AncientResourceAuctions.com . Updates are posted frequently. For more information, please call 818-425-9633 or send an e-mail to ancientresourceauctions@yahoo.com.# # # #



