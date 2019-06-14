Funko is Official Sponsor for USO Northwest Military Seats of Honor Program

In partnership with The Everett Historic Theatre, Funko to honor active duty military members each month

EVERETT, Wash., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko,” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company is delighted to announce on Flag Day the sponsorship of a monthly program that recognizes military members with a unique trip and experience in Everett, Washington.



Freddy Funko for Flag Day





/EIN News/ -- In partnership with USO Northwest and The Everett Historic Theatre, the program provides local active-duty military and their dependents with dinner and non-alcoholic beverages, a gift certificate to use at Funko’s retail headquarters and two free tickets to live performances at The Everett Historic Theatre.

“It’s an absolute honor to be able to provide active military members of our community with a memorable evening in our great city of Everett, Washington,” said Brian Mariotti, Chief Executive Officer at Funko. “We are thrilled to do our part in thanking these brave young men and women for the sacrifice they have made to both our community and country.”

“Support from partners like Funko allow us to provide these families with some much needed and deserved R&R,” said Curtis Shriner, Manager of The Historic Everett Theatre.

Each month, a recipient will be chosen at random from entries received and will need to show valid military ID to participate. Ticket recipients will be notified via email and phone. Applicants are limited to one request per military service member or dependent family member and are eligible to receive two tickets to one show per season. All active-duty military are encouraged to apply for the experience through the Historic Everett Theatre website at https://yourhistoriceveretttheatre.org/uso/navy .

The 'USO Military Seats of Honor' program is also currently offered at Bremerton’s Admiral Theatre.

About Funko, Inc.

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/ , and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

About the USO Northwest

For over 75 years, the USO has strengthened America's military service members by keeping them connected to family and loved ones, throughout their service to the nation. USO Northwest (USO-NW) continues that mission today by serving more than 750,000 service members and their families annually throughout Washington and Oregon. USO-NW operates two travel-based centers at Sea-Tac International Airport and Portland International Airport along with two installation-based centers on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Shali USO Center and Camp Lewis USO Center providing traveling and local military service members and their dependent families with all the comforts of home.

