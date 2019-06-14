The World Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Market: 2016-2019 Review & Outlook to 2024
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Segments:
Original Equipment Market
- Motorcycles
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
Aftermarket/Replacement Market
- Motorcycles
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
The report profiles 62 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AC Delco Corporation (USA)
- ATLASBX Co. Ltd. (South Korea)
- Banner Batteries (Austria)
- B.B. Battery (China)
- Camel Group Co. Ltd. (China)
- Crown Battery (USA)
- East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. (USA)
- ENERSYS (USA)
- Exide Technologies (USA)
- F.I.A.M.M S.p.A. (Italy)
- Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)
- First National Battery (South Africa)
- Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. (China)
- Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan)
- Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
- Leoch Battery Corporation (USA)
- Lion Batteries Holdings Pty. Ltd. (Australia)
- Narada Power Source Co. Ltd. (China)
- Trojan Battery Company (USA)
- Yokohama Batteries (Malaysia)
- Zibo Torch Energy Co. Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Central to the Automotive Industry
Battery Packs: Vital for Providing the Electrical Juice Required to Keep Automobiles Up and Running
Rechargeable Lead Acid Batteries: The Standard Power Source for Automobiles
Innovations in Lead-Acid Batteries: Vital to Compensate for the Dearth of Battery Breakthroughs
Snapshot of Broad Market Forces
Noteworthy Market/Technology Trends & Drivers
Short Life of Lead Acid Batteries & Growing Vehicle PARC Fuels Opportunities for Aftermarket Batteries
Battery Drain Exerted by the Proliferation of In-Car Electronics & Keep Alive Memory (KAM) Chips Fuel Replacements in the Aftermarket
Vehicle Production Gains in China to Drive Demand for Lead Acid Batteries in Asia
Search for the Ideal Lead-Acid Battery Technology Continues
Drawbacks of Flooded Lead-Acid Battery Design Drives the Prominence of Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) Batteries
Migration of Automotive Engineering Designs to Smart Start-Stop Engine Systems Opens Up New Opportunities for AGM ( VRLA) Batteries
Lead Acid Batteries for SLI Functions in Electric Vehicles Dominates, While in High Voltage Applications, Faces Cannibalization Threat from Competing Technologies
Bevvy of Innovations to Overcome Drawbacks of Conventional Lead Acid Technology Benefits Growth in the Market
Lead Calcium Battery Gains in Prominence Over Conventional Lead Acid
With Performance Benefits of Super Capacitors, Lead Carbon Battery Carries Strong Potential for Automotive Applications in the Future
Ability to Handle High Electrical Loads Drives Commercial Value of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery in Modern Connected Cars
Automotive Lightweighting Fuels Interest in Gel Lead Acid Battery
Research to Develop Lightweight Electrodes Gains Momentum as Emission Norms Get Stricter
Undisputed Economic & Environmental Advantages Including Recycling Sustains the Use of Lead Acid Batteries in Hybrid & Electric Applications
Market Outlook
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Batteries: A Significant Secondary Source of Energy
Lead Acid Batteries - Definition
A Brief History
The Battery Framework
Kinds of Battery Architecture
How does a Lead Acid Battery Work?
AGM and GEL Technology
Types of Lead Acid Batteries
Flooded Lead Acid Batteries
Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
Applications of Sealed Lead Acid Batteries
Drawbacks
Valve Regulated Lead Acid (VRLA) Batteries
Drawbacks of VRLA Batteries
Pure-Lead Batteries
Categorization of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries Based on Construction and Intended Use
Automotive Starting
Traction
Reasons Behind Battery Failure
Positive Grid Oxidation
Active Material Cycling Capacity Loss
Separator Deterioration
Water Loss
Factors Controlling Performance of Lead Acid Batteries
Climatic Conditions
Temperature: A Critical Factor
Maintenance of Batteries
Storing
Lead Acid Batteries in the Automotive Sector
Automotive Lead Acid Battery Features
Cold Cranking Rating of Batteries
Cranking Amperes
Reserve Capacity
Components of an Automotive Lead Acid Battery
Active Material
Plates
Grids
Electrolyte
Separators
Cell
Terminals
Container
Cover
Vents
Working of Lead Acid Battery in Gasoline Powered Vehicles
Types of Automotive Lead Acid Batteries
Cranking Batteries
Cycling Batteries
Re-Charging Automotive Lead Acid Batteries
Charging Varies with Battery Types
Trickle Charging
Pulse Charging
Jump Starting
Testing Lead Acid Battery Performance
4. LEAD - THE PRIMARY RAW MATERIAL FOR LEAD ACID BATTERIES
Batteries - Largest End-Use Market for Lead
Worldwide Lead Consumption & Production
Lead Exposures - A Cause For Concern
SLAB Exports Poison Mexican Ecosystem
Lead's Effect on Human System
Survey by the Consumer Product Safety Commission
Lead Toxicity in the Human Nervous System
Correlation Between Lead Exposure & IQ
Sources of Lead Exposure
Airborne
Food & Beverages
Water Distribution System
Lead from Soil and Dust
Occupational Exposures of Lead
Other Sources
Encapsulation - Shield Against Lead Exposures
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Launches
Tydrolyte Introduces New Electrolyte Solution
Exide Launches New Series of Batteries
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
Amara Raja to Launch New Car Battery Plant in the Andhra Pradesh Corridor
GS Yuasa Establishes New Company in Myanmar
Hitachi Chemical to Acquire 43.9% Stake in TSB Company
Aqua Metals Acquires Ebonex
Johnson Controls Join Forces with Aqua Metals
Johnson Controls Licenses Bipolar Lead-Acid Battery Technology
GS Yuasa to Construct a New Automotive Lead-Acid Storage Batteries Plant in China
GS Yuasa Battery to Introduce ECO.R ENJ Series of Batteries
Hitachi Chemical Launches Next-Generation Lead-Acid Battery
Greenvision Unveils Lead-acid Battery for Use in Electric Rickshaws
Hitachi Chemicals Inks Strategic Alliance with Alf Technologies
Johnson Controls to Invest in AGM Battery Production
Johnson Controls to Establish Automotive Battery Facility in China
Aqua Metals Inks Definitive Agreement with Interstate Batteries
GS Yuasa Supplies Lead-Acid Storage Battery to Toyota Motors
Johnson Controls to Merge with Tyco
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
A. Volume Analytics
Lead Acid Batteries (Automotive) Market by End-Use Segment
B. Value Analytics
Lead Acid Batteries (Automotive) Market by End-Use Segment
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
Market Overview
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.2 Canada
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.1 France
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.2 Germany
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.3 Italy
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.4 The United Kingdom
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.5 Spain
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.6 Russia
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.4.7 Rest of Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.5 Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.5.1 China
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
China's Rechargeable Lead Acid Battery Industry - Highly Lucrative
Sealed Lead-Acid Batteries an In-Thing' for Automobiles
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.6 Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.6.2 Mexico
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.6.3 Rest of Latin America
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
7.7 Rest of World
A. Market Analysis
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Sales
Value Sales
B. Market Analytics
Volume Analytics
Value Analytics
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 62 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 73)
- The United States (15)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (15)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (3)
- Italy (5)
- Rest of Europe (6)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (33)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (3)
