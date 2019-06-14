/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The World Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market 2019: Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts Through 2016-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Air Traffic Control Communications Equipment

Air Traffic Control Navigation Equipment

Air Traffic Control Surveillance Equipment

The report profiles 61 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation Inc. (USA)

The Aeronav Group (Canada)

BAE Systems plc (UK)

Becker Avionics Inc. (USA)

C.N.S. Systems AB (Sweden)

Cobham Plc (UK)

Frequentis AG (Austria)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Indra Sistemas S. A. (Spain)

Intelcan Technosystems, Inc. (Canada)

Kongsberg Geospatial (Canada)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

NavAero, Inc. (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corp. (USA)

Raytheon Company (USA)

Searidge Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (USA)

Siqura B. V. (The Netherlands)

Telephonics Corp. (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Air Traffic Control (ATC): A Prelude

ATC Equipment - Market Dynamics

Growing Commercial Aviation Market Presents Steady Opportunities

Outlook



3. KEY MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

ATCs Witnesses Increasing Dependence on Automation Systems

Enhanced Controller Visibility

Efficient ATC Operations

Anticipated Risks

Increasing Deployment of Remote Towers

Growing Adoption of Space-based ADS-B

Consolidation/Relocation of ATC Operations

Modernization of Air Traffic Management Infrastructure to Sustain Demand for ATC Equipment in Developed Economies

Developing Countries Continue to Remain Primary Growth Markets

Growing Focus on Safety - A Major Growth Driver for ATC Equipment

Rise in Passenger Traffic Bodes Well for the Market

Population Explosion, Emerging Middle Class & Urbanization: The Megatrends Driving Air Travel

Anticipated Rise in Freight Volume Augurs Well for the Market

Spurt in Number of Low Cost Carriers to Create Business Case for ATC

Technology Developments to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment

New Generation Aircraft Spur Upgradation Needs

Efforts to Counter Inclement Weather Create Demand for ATC Radar Upgrades

NextGen Air Traffic Control Equipment Takes Center Stage

Airport Congestion

Safety

Fuel Savings and Environmental Benefits

ATC Communications Equipment: A Technology in the Spotlight

Advanced Air Traffic Management - An Innovative Technology

VoIP - An Emerging Technology for Air Traffic Control Equipment

Innovative ADS-B Air Traffic Control Technology Gains Rapid Popularity

Key Challenges

High Operational and Maintenance Costs

Lack of Skilled Labor

Technical Challenges



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Evolution

Air Traffic Control Equipment

ATC Communications Equipment

ATC Communication Systems

Telephone Systems

Private Automatic Exchange (PAX)

Public Automatic Branching Exchange (PABX)

Speech Processing Equipment (SPE)

Automatic Terminal Information System (ATIS)

Automatic Volmet Broadcast System (AVBS)

Microwave Link System (MLS)

Aeronautical Information Database (AIDB) System

ATC Radio & Recording Equipment

ATC Radio Equipment

High Frequency/Very High Frequency/Ultra High Frequency (HF/VHF/UHF) Communication Equipment

Direction Finding (DF) Equipment

ATC Recording Equipment

Voice Recording System (VRS)

Multichannel Voice Recorders

Digital Voice Recorder System

Cockpit Voice Recorder

Video Recording System

ATC Switching Equipment

Voice Communication Switching System (VCSS)

Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS)

Rapid Deployment Voice Switch (RDVS)

ATC Navigation Equipment

ATC En Route Navigation Aids

ATC Landing Aids

Instrument Landing System

Doppler VHF Omni-Directional Range

Distance Measuring Equipment

Non-Directional Beacon

ATC Surveillance Equipment

Radio Detecting and Ranging (Radar)

Types of Radar

Primary Surveillance Radar

Weather Radar

Airport and Airways Surveillance RADAR (AASR)

Airport Surveillance RADAR (ASR)

Precision Approach RADAR (PAR)

MultiStatic Primary Surveillance Radar (MSPSR)

Secondary Surveillance Radar

ATCRBS Components

Interrogator

Transponder

Radarscope

Benefits of ATCRBS

Automatic Dependence Surveillance (ADS) Systems

ADS Advantages

Multilateration

Automatic Dependent Surveillance - Contract (ADS-C)

FODetect

The Integrated Global Surveillance and Guidance System (IGSAGS) - The New Age ATC Equipment

IGSAGS Surveillance Systems

IGSAGS Navigation Equipment

Collision Warning & Navigation Display

IGSAGS Landing Guidance

IGSAGS Communication Equipment

IGSAGS Spectrum & Aircraft Links

Widely Used ATC Equipment



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Aerospace Majors Dominate the Market



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Launches

Aireon Launches Free Aircraft Tracking Service Aireon ALERT

Appareo Introduces Stratus Horizon Pro App

Frequentis Adds ONOS for ATC Systems

Hensoldt Introduces New ATC Radar, ASR-NG Deployable

Becker Avionics Launches New VHF Radios

Searidge Technologies Unveils AI-based ATM Platform, Aimee



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

Searidge Technologies and GCAA Sign MoU for Studying AI in Air Traffic Management

Frequentis and GCAA Sign MoU for Airspace Management

Rohde & Schwarz Bags Contract from CAAS for ATC Systems

Rohde & Schwarz Signs MoU with COCESNA

Indra Completes Modernization of Main Control Center in Georgia

iTEC Alliance Expands Scope

Harris Corporation Bags Contract from AAI to Modernize Air Traffic Management in India

Foremost UAS Test Range Integrates Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS UAS Application with uAvionix ADS-B Receivers

Jotron Bags Contract for Ricochet Recording System for OneSky Project in Australia

CAAS and Searidge to Collaborate on Developing AI in Air Traffic Management

Thales Australia and Frequentis Australasia for Airfield Management System and VCS as part of OneSKY program

Indra Completes Modernization of Air Traffic and Surveillance System in Costa Rica

Raytheon Bags Contract from FAA for Enhancing ATC System

Drone America Integrates Kongsberg Geospatial IRIS UAS Solution into DAAWS

Indra Bags Contract for Modern Air Traffic System from SANS

Jotron Bags Contract for ATM Recording System from NATS

DFS Commissions Indra iCAS System at Karlsruhe Control Center

ACG Systems Bags Contract for ATC Radio System Upgradation at Washington Dulles International Airport

Airways New Zealand Selects Frequentis for Transitioning to New ATM System

Leonardo Bags Contract for ATC Systems in Somalia and Sudan

Indra Bags Contract from Navair for Air Traffic Surveillance Radars

Kongsberg Geospatial Bags Drone Airspace Management System Contract in Canada

Inmarsat and Rockwell Collins Sign Strategic Agreement for Flight Connectivity

Indra Bags Contract for Modernization of Air Control Centers from AirNav Indonesia

SYMVIONICS Bags Contract from NATTC for Upgrading ATC Training Systems

FAA Selects Searidge Technologies for Remote Tower System Testing

Aireon and SANS to Analyze ADS-B System ion Saudi Airspace

Thales, Bradar, and Savis Sign Cooperation Agreement for ATC Radar Solutions

Raytheon Completes Modernization of New York Area ATC

Harris Corporation Bags Contract for Advanced Air Traffic Management Communication System in Taiwan

Harris Corporation Bags Contract for ATM Communication System in Turkey

Rohde & Schwarz Bags Contract from UK NATS for IP-based Voice Communications System

Telephonics Corporation Bags Production Order from FAA for CTD Systems

Aireon Signs Data Service Agreement with Isavia in Iceland



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



7.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Modernization & Replacements to Drive Growth in the Market

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Sustain Demand Prospects for ATC Equipment

Increasing Safety-Awareness Encourages ATC Equipment Market

Next Gen ATC Equipment on Fast Track

Challenges Impede Implementation of NextGen Programs

FAA to Develop Funding Mechanism

FAA in a Joint Effort with EC to Improve ATC Systems on Transatlantic Route

FAA to Use Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast

Privatization of ATC Expected to Lift US Airport Industry to Greater Heights

B. Market Analytics



7.2 Canada

Market Analysis



7.3 Japan

Market Analysis



7.4 Europe

Market Analysis



7.4.1 France

Market Analysis



7.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis



7.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis



7.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis



7.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis



7.4.6 Russia

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Boosts Prospects for ATC Equipment

Russia Undertakes Massive Rationalization Program

B. Market Analytics



7.4.7 Rest of Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Bulgaria Depends Heavily on Imports for ATC Requirements

B. Market Analytics



7.5 Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Asia-Pacific Aviation Market in a Nutshell

Booming Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Plenty of Opportunities for ATC Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.1 China

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Chinese Aviation Industry

ATC Market - An Overview

Extensive Development Plans Bode Well for ATC Market

China - A Major Import Market for ATC Equipment

B. Market Analytics



7.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Growing Commercial Aviation Sector Offers Growth Opportunities

Challenges Facing Indian ATC Market

B. Market Analytics



7.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

South Korea

B. Market Analytics



7.6 Latin America



7.7 Rest of World

A. Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

ATC Equipment Market in the Middle East

Southern African ATC Market Scenario

B. Market Analytics



8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 61 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 66)

The United States (18)

Canada (6)

Japan (2)

Europe (31) France (2) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (9) Italy (1) Spain (1) Rest of Europe (14)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

Latin America (2)

Africa (1)

