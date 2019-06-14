Planting & Fertilizing Machinery: Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 Featuring 131 Player Profiles

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planting and Fertilizing Machinery: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Planting and Fertilizing Machinery in US$ Million.



The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:



AGCO Corp. (USA)

Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)

CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)

Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)

Great Plains AG (USA)

Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc. (USA)

Kubota Corporation (Japan)

Kverneland Group (Norway)

Kuhn Group (France)



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Seed Planting Machinery

Seed Drill

Planters

Planters Dry Fertilizer Spreaders

Liquid Fertilizer Spreaders/Sprayers



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market on a Growth Trajectory

Varying Growth Prospects across Different Regions

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Key Challenges

Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns

Government Subsidies - Important for Farm Mechanization in Developing Nations

Mechanization in Seeding and Fertilizing Imminent

Agriculture Machinery Market - An Insight

China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?



3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output to Drive Demand

Farm Consolidation Drives Sales of High Capacity Equipment

FDIs to Boost Demand for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Rental Businesses Mushroom to Address Demand for Seed Drillers

Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way

Rogator-600 and Rogator-300 Plant Protection Models from Fendt

Horsch Launches a More Precise Seeding Technology for Canola

Egerton University Designs Novel Technology for Seeding

Technology Products Offered by Bottom Line Solutions for the Field of Agriculture

CX6 Smart Seeder from Clean Seed to Boost Agriculture Growth and Farm Productivity

A Few Other Novel Planter Technologies

Advanced Sprayers Enjoy Strong Demand

Technological Advancements Improve Efficiency for Sprayers

Advances in Fertilizer Spreader Technology Improves Performance

Small Fertilizer Sprayers Witness Rising Demand

Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques Bodes Well for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Challenges Limiting Adoption of Planting & Fertilizing Machinery



4. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR

Key Statistics



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Agricultural Equipment

Planting Machinery

Seed Drill

Planters

Broadcast Seeders

Transplanters

Fertilizing Machinery

Dry Fertilizer Spreaders

Drop Spreaders

Rotary Spreaders

Pendulum Spreaders

Liquid Fertilizer Spreaders/Sprayers

Choosing the Right Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Promises Good Yields



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Focus on Select Players



6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions

Great Plains Releases ADC2352 Air Drill Cart

Great Plains Launches New YP625A3PP Peanut Planter

Great Plains Introduces PL5800 Planter

Great Plains Announces Exacta TL GEOspread 3900 Fertilizer

John Deere Introduces 60-foot 1895 No-Till Air Seeder

Case IH Expands Fertilizer Applicator Line with Nutri-Placer 940 HSLD

AGCO Unveils Two New White Planters Models

KUHN Unveils VENTA 4030 + HR 4040 Seed Drill and Single Rotor Grass Rake

Case IH Introduces 2140 Early Riser Pivot Fold Planter

Sulky Burel Launches Seed Drill Products

Pottinger Launches Aerosem Duplex One-Machine-Does-All Drill

Case IH Expands Early Riser Planter Family with New 2160 Planter

Great Plains Debuts the 9-metre SpartanII 907 Direct Drills

Kongskilde Agriculture Launches New Remote Seed Drill Monitor

Case IH Introduces Nutri-Placer 930 HSLD Fertilizer Applicator

AVR Launches Trailed Ceres 450 Combined Potato Planter

AGCO Launches White Planters 9800VE Series Planters



6.3 Recent Industry Activity

Deere to Acquire PLA

AGCO Opens a New Plant in Mexico

Mahindra & Mahindra Signs a Licencing Agreement with Dewulf

Deere to Acquire Blue River Technology

CNH Industrial Acquires Agricultural Grass and Soil Business of Kongskilde Industries



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8.1 The United States

United States: A Major Market for Agricultural Equipment

High Horsepower Tractors to Tow Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Agricultural Produce: A Review



8.2 Canada

Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Sales

Key Statistics



8.3 Japan



8.4 Europe

Agriculture Statistics



8.5 Asia-Pacific

The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Globally

India & China: Potential Laden Markets



8.5.1 Australia



8.5.2 China

China - The Leader in the Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector

Ups and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery to Post the Fastest Gains

Demand for Premium Products to Lead Growth in Planting Machinery Sales in China

Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket

Competitive Scenario



8.5.3 India

Overview of Agricultural Mechanization in India

Levels of Value Chain Proces Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities for Planting Machinery

Growing Market for Rice Transplanters

Agriculture Produce: A Review



8.5.4 South Korea



8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Focus on Select Regional Markets

Philippines

Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization

Vietnam

Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly

Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market



8.6 The Middle East & Africa

Africa

Precision Equipment Such as Planters to Witness More Demand in South Africa



8.7 Latin America



9. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 141)

The United States (24)

Canada (7)

Japan (5)

Europe (73) France (10) Germany (7) The United Kingdom (10) Italy (17) Spain (2) Rest of Europe (27)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)

Latin America (1)

Africa (2)

