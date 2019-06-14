Planting & Fertilizing Machinery: Worldwide Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2024 Featuring 131 Player Profiles
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Planting and Fertilizing Machinery in US$ Million.
The report profiles 131 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AGCO Corp. (USA)
- Buhler Industries, Inc. (Canada)
- CNH Industrial N.V. (UK)
- Deere & Company (John Deere) (USA)
- Great Plains AG (USA)
- Iseki & Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Kasco Manufacturing Co. Inc. (USA)
- Kubota Corporation (Japan)
- Kverneland Group (Norway)
- Kuhn Group (France)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Seed Planting Machinery
Seed Drill
Planters
Planters Dry Fertilizer Spreaders
Liquid Fertilizer Spreaders/Sprayers
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Market on a Growth Trajectory
Varying Growth Prospects across Different Regions
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Key Challenges
Mechanization of Farm Practices Dictate Demand Patterns
Government Subsidies - Important for Farm Mechanization in Developing Nations
Mechanization in Seeding and Fertilizing Imminent
Agriculture Machinery Market - An Insight
China - A Threat to Europe's Domination in Agricultural Machinery Production?
3. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS
Expanding Global Population & Increase in Agricultural Output to Drive Demand
Farm Consolidation Drives Sales of High Capacity Equipment
FDIs to Boost Demand for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Rental Businesses Mushroom to Address Demand for Seed Drillers
Technological Innovations in Farming Equipment Lead the Way
Rogator-600 and Rogator-300 Plant Protection Models from Fendt
Horsch Launches a More Precise Seeding Technology for Canola
Egerton University Designs Novel Technology for Seeding
Technology Products Offered by Bottom Line Solutions for the Field of Agriculture
CX6 Smart Seeder from Clean Seed to Boost Agriculture Growth and Farm Productivity
A Few Other Novel Planter Technologies
Advanced Sprayers Enjoy Strong Demand
Technological Advancements Improve Efficiency for Sprayers
Advances in Fertilizer Spreader Technology Improves Performance
Small Fertilizer Sprayers Witness Rising Demand
Greater Adoption of Precision Farming Techniques Bodes Well for Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Challenges Limiting Adoption of Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
4. AN OVERVIEW OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR
Key Statistics
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Agricultural Equipment
Planting Machinery
Seed Drill
Planters
Broadcast Seeders
Transplanters
Fertilizing Machinery
Dry Fertilizer Spreaders
Drop Spreaders
Rotary Spreaders
Pendulum Spreaders
Liquid Fertilizer Spreaders/Sprayers
Choosing the Right Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Promises Good Yields
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Focus on Select Players
6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
Great Plains Releases ADC2352 Air Drill Cart
Great Plains Launches New YP625A3PP Peanut Planter
Great Plains Introduces PL5800 Planter
Great Plains Announces Exacta TL GEOspread 3900 Fertilizer
John Deere Introduces 60-foot 1895 No-Till Air Seeder
Case IH Expands Fertilizer Applicator Line with Nutri-Placer 940 HSLD
AGCO Unveils Two New White Planters Models
KUHN Unveils VENTA 4030 + HR 4040 Seed Drill and Single Rotor Grass Rake
Case IH Introduces 2140 Early Riser Pivot Fold Planter
Sulky Burel Launches Seed Drill Products
Pottinger Launches Aerosem Duplex One-Machine-Does-All Drill
Case IH Expands Early Riser Planter Family with New 2160 Planter
Great Plains Debuts the 9-metre SpartanII 907 Direct Drills
Kongskilde Agriculture Launches New Remote Seed Drill Monitor
Case IH Introduces Nutri-Placer 930 HSLD Fertilizer Applicator
AVR Launches Trailed Ceres 450 Combined Potato Planter
AGCO Launches White Planters 9800VE Series Planters
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Deere to Acquire PLA
AGCO Opens a New Plant in Mexico
Mahindra & Mahindra Signs a Licencing Agreement with Dewulf
Deere to Acquire Blue River Technology
CNH Industrial Acquires Agricultural Grass and Soil Business of Kongskilde Industries
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8.1 The United States
United States: A Major Market for Agricultural Equipment
High Horsepower Tractors to Tow Planting & Fertilizing Machinery
Agricultural Produce: A Review
8.2 Canada
Small Farms Grab a Sizable Chunk of Planting and Fertilizing Machinery Sales
Key Statistics
8.3 Japan
8.4 Europe
Agriculture Statistics
8.5 Asia-Pacific
The Largest and the Fastest Growing Market Globally
India & China: Potential Laden Markets
8.5.1 Australia
8.5.2 China
China - The Leader in the Global Planting and Fertilizing Machinery
Low Mechanization Benefits Growth in the Agricultural Equipment Sector
Ups and Downs in the Journey towards Full Mechanization
Planting & Fertilizing Machinery to Post the Fastest Gains
Demand for Premium Products to Lead Growth in Planting Machinery Sales in China
Chinese Agricultural Equipment Sales to Skyrocket
Competitive Scenario
8.5.3 India
Overview of Agricultural Mechanization in India
Levels of Value Chain Proces Shortage of Agricultural Labor Provides Growth Opportunities for Planting Machinery
Growing Market for Rice Transplanters
Agriculture Produce: A Review
8.5.4 South Korea
8.5.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Focus on Select Regional Markets
Philippines
Government Programs Pushes Forward Agricultural Mechanization
Vietnam
Uptake of Farming Equipment Rises Rapidly
Chinese Imports Excel Vietnamese Farm Equipment Market
8.6 The Middle East & Africa
Africa
Precision Equipment Such as Planters to Witness More Demand in South Africa
8.7 Latin America
9. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 131 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 141)
- The United States (24)
- Canada (7)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (73)
- France (10)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (10)
- Italy (17)
- Spain (2)
- Rest of Europe (27)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (29)
- Latin America (1)
- Africa (2)
