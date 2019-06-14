NXP Announces Conference Call to Review Benefits of Marvell Connectivity Assets Acquisition

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will host a deep dive conference call with the investment community to review and discuss the technical and business benefits of the recently announced acquisition of Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity assets, which the parties expect to close by the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals. The call will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



/EIN News/ -- NXP President, Kurt Sievers, will be joined by general managers, Rafael Sotomayor, senior vice president of secure transactions and identification solutions and Geoff Lees, senior vice president of microcontrollers to deliver remarks and engage in a Q&A session.

Conference Call Details

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644

Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631

Participant Passcode: 7956409

The call will be webcast, along with supporting slides, from the NXP Investor Relations website investors.nxp.com . A replay will be available within 24 hours of the call.

Additional Information

Press Release: NXP to Acquire Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth Connectivity Assets (May 29, 2019): https://media.nxp.com/news-releases/news-release-details/nxp-acquire-marvells-wifi-and-bluetooth-connectivity-assets

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections and infrastructure for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the secure connected vehicle, end-to-end security & privacy, and smart connected solutions markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s acquisition of Marvell’s WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity assets , as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Jeff Palmer

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

+1 408 518 5411

Media:

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 512 895 7398



