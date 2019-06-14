Global Telemedicine Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to reach $30.12 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 18.7%, 2018-2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telemedicine market is expected to reach $30.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2018 to 2026



Telemedicine technology is a game changer for the healthcare industry, as it brings healthcare directly into patient's doorstep. Telemedicine makes use of electronic technologies, such as email, smartphones, and video conferencing, for exchanging the medical information of the patient.



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing Medicare reimbursement for telehealth services and technological innovation in communication technology are some of the major factors fuelling market growth. However, Lack of Interoperability Between eHealth Solutions are hampering the market.



Amongst Service, tele-monitoring is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric and disabled populations who are commonly diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular complications.



