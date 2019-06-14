Global Telemedicine Market Report 2019: Market is Expected to reach $30.12 Billion by 2026 Growing at a CAGR of 18.7%, 2018-2026
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telemedicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Telemedicine market is expected to reach $30.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.7% during 2018 to 2026
Telemedicine technology is a game changer for the healthcare industry, as it brings healthcare directly into patient's doorstep. Telemedicine makes use of electronic technologies, such as email, smartphones, and video conferencing, for exchanging the medical information of the patient.
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing Medicare reimbursement for telehealth services and technological innovation in communication technology are some of the major factors fuelling market growth. However, Lack of Interoperability Between eHealth Solutions are hampering the market.
Amongst Service, tele-monitoring is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing geriatric and disabled populations who are commonly diagnosed with diabetes and cardiovascular complications.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Telemedicine Market, By Technology
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Peripheral
5.3 Axial Bone Densitometry
5.4 Software
5.5 Hardware
5.6 Telecom & Networking
6 Global Telemedicine Market, By Specialty
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gynecology
6.3 Neurology
6.4 Dermatology
6.5 Orthopaedic
6.6 Cardiology
6.7 Internal Medicine
6.8 Emergency Care
6.9 Other specialities
7 Global Telemedicine Market, By Service
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Tele Training
7.3 Tele Consulting
7.4 Tele Education
7.5 Tele Monitoring
7.6 Telesurgery
7.7 Telepathology
7.8 Teledermatology
7.9 Telepsychiatry
7.10 Telecardiology
7.11 Teleradiology
7.12 Tele-care
7.13 Real-Time Interactive
7.14 Store-and-Forward
7.15 Home Health
7.16 Tele-Pharmacy
7.17 Tele-Oncology
7.18 Tele-Nursing
7.19 Other Services
8 Global Telemedicine Market, By Mode of Delivery
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud-based Delivery
8.3 On-premise Delivery
8.4 Other Mode of Deliveries
9 Global Telemedicine Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Clinic
9.3 Hospital
9.4 Tele Home
9.5 mHealth (Mobile Health)
9.6 Patients
9.7 Payers
9.8 Providers
9.9 Other End Users
10 Global Telemedicine Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Strategic Benchmarking
12 Vendors Landscape
12.1 Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd
12.2 OBS Medical Ltd
12.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.4 Honeywell International Inc
12.5 Care Innovations LLC
12.6 Cerner Corporation
12.7 Medtronic plc
12.8 Cisco Systems Inc
12.9 McKesson Corporation
12.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc
12.11 AMD Global Telemedicine Inc
12.12 BioTelemetry Inc
12.13 Polycom Inc
12.14 GlobalMedia Group LLC
