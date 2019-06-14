AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $200,000

CHICO, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTC: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies , infrastructure construction and forestry conservation , announced that it received an order totaling $200,000.



The order is for new Genie land-lift equipment. Genie, located in Redmond, Washington, is a Terex Corporation brand. The equipment is shipping to a customer located in Northern California.

The Company also announced that it has received comments from the SEC pertaining to its recently submitted Form 10/Registration Statement. CEO Lee Hamre commented, “We will address the comments and submit back to the SEC in the requisite ten days. Now we can apply to the OTC Markets for a listing on the OTCQB. We are looking forward to uplifting to a trading platform that provides additional exposure of our stock to the financial community and retail investors.”

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Except for the historical information contained herein, statements discussing sales or revenue projections are forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements made herein.

