South Africa International Remittance Business and Investment Report 2019

The "South Africa International Remittance Business and Investment Opportunities - Analysis by Transaction Value & Volume, Inbound and Outbound Transfers to and from Key States, Consumer Profile - Income, Age Group, Occupation and Purpose" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a data-centric analysis of international remittance market dynamics in South Africa to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks. This report establishes market opportunity in value and volume terms, offering a detailed map of inbound and outbound international remittance flow. It provides a detailed view of remittance to and from each of the key states/regions. In addition, the database includes analysis of consumer profile by income level, occupation, age, and purpose.



Reason to Buy

Get in-depth understanding of international inbound remittance across key states/regions of South Africa

Understand international outbound remittance from key states/regions to various countries

Understand market dynamics in value and volume terms

Get detailed view of consumer dynamics by income, occupation, age, and purpose

Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 South Africa International Inbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

2.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

2.2 South Africa Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

2.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

2.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



3 South Africa International Inbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

3.1 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

3.2 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

3.3 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

3.4 International Inbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



4 South Africa International Inbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

4.1 International Inbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

4.2 United Kingdom - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.3 Australia - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.4 United States - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.5 New Zealand - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.6 Canada - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.7 Angola - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.8 Botswana - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.9 Chile - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.10 Zimbabwe - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics

4.11 Germany - International Inbound Remittance Market Dynamics



5 South Africa International Outbound Remittance Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Analysis of Overall Market Dynamics

5.2 South Africa Market Share Analysis by Transfer Channel - Digital vs Non-Digital

5.3 Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.4 Mobile Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025

5.5 Non-Digital Remittance Market Size, 2016-2025



6 South Africa International Outbound Remittance Analysis by Consumer Demographics

6.1 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Age Group

6.2 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Occupation

6.3 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Purpose

6.4 International Outbound Remittance - Analysis by Income



7 South Africa International Outbound Remittance Flow Analysis by Key Countries

7.1 International Outbound Remittance Market Share Analysis by Key Countries

7.2 Gauteng - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.3 KwaZulu-Natal - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.4 Western Cape - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.5 Eastern Cape - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.6 Limpopo - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.7 Mpumalanga - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.8 North West - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.9 Free State - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics

7.10 Northern Cape - International Outbound Remittance Market Dynamics



