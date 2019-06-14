BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) Provides a Shareholder Update

Fredericksburg, VA, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFCH) is pleased to announce its outstanding share count has now been updated on OTC Markets and verified by our transfer agent to reflect the recent 12,260,000,000 share cancellation. The Company is still waiting for its float to be updated on OTC Markets.



The Company has also filed its quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2019. These numbers reflect the acquisition of TelesisIT from January 25, 2019 through March 31, 2019. With this acquisition complete, the Company will obtain Pink Current status as well as have the shell icon removed from its’ OTC Markets profile.

Additionally, the Regulation A Offering that was qualified by the SEC on June 14, 2018 is now closed. This will allow the company to reduce its authorized share count to an amount management feels will be most beneficial to its shareholders.

Spencer Payne, the CEO of BitFrontier Capital Holdings, stated, “Our main objective is implementing changes that we believe will increase shareholder value moving forward. I believe with the recent victory of cancelling approximately 99% of the issued and outstanding shares, and the long drawn out legal hurdles that entailed, lays the precedent and shows the extent management will go to both protect and increase shareholder value both short term and long term.”

About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.

BitFrontier Capital Holdings business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency related investments and development opportunities through cryptocurrency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures and acquisitions of blockchain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company plans to build a warehouse specifically designed for hosting cryptocurrency mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining (e.g. bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit) servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a blockchain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the blockchain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return.

NOTES ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for any historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's reports and filings at https://www.otcmarkets.com/

Certain statements contained in this release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by that Act. Reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as estimates, anticipates, projects, plans, expects, intends, believes, should and similar expressions and by the context in which they are used. Such statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and speak only as of the date made.

