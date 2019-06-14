Sensibill Partners With NCR To Simplify Receipts

NCR bank customers can save time and money with smarter receipt and expense tracking

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensibill, a digital receipt and data provider, announced today that it will partner with NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), a leader in banking and commerce solutions, to allow bank customers to store, organize and manage their receipts.



NCR Digital Banking allows users to instantly access purchase information for returns, warranties and expenses – all from their trusted bank or credit union’s mobile app. Receipts are then permanently stored for customers and can be retrieved on-the-go or exported as needed.

Smart receipt capture and AI-driven data extraction make transactions simple to save, search and track, thereby improving financial management and overall financial health. Small businesses and their employees can also enjoy the ease of expense report management and tracking, in order to maximize tax deductions and audit-proof their business.

“Whether you’re a consumer, freelancer, or small business owner, receipts are a universal pain. We are thrilled to work alongside NCR in our joint mission to solve real problems for banking customers, and look forward to supporting NCR bank partners’ success,” said Corey Gross, Co-Founder and CEO, Sensibill. The firm envisions a future where receipt capture is automated.

More than that, Sensibill’s technology itemizes and categorizes receipt data, giving NCR's banks insight into their customers' purchase behavior and raising the bar for personalized digital banking experiences.

“We believe in delivering connected experiences that makes it easy to bank, shop and pay – enabling our financial institutions to better understand their customers and deliver the best customer experience,” said Doug Brown, SVP and GM, Digital Banking, NCR.



NCR is a world-leading POS provider and this partnership allows the entire NCR enterprise to leverage Sensibill’s receipt technology. The partnership also signals continued expansion and a new network of financial institutions for Sensibill, further establishing the firm as the preferred provider for digital receipts and item-level data for banks.

About Sensibill

Sensibill works with the most innovative global financial institutions to solve their customers’ pain point of managing receipts. Sensibill’s solution drives net new engagements across online and mobile banking channels, while unlocking deep purchase insights across all payment methods. The service is fully white-labeled and designed specifically to meet bank requirements. To find out more, visit www.getsensibill.com , and connect with us on twitter.com/getsensibill and linkedin.com/company/sensibill-inc- .

About NCR Corporation



NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) is a leading software- and services-led enterprise provider in the financial, retail, hospitality, telecom and technology industries. NCR is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with 34,000 employees and does business in 180 countries. NCR is a trademark of NCR Corporation in the United States and other countries.

