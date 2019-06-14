Germany Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Report 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germany Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Analysis of Business and Retail Consumer Spending Pattern, Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of gift cards and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Germany. With over 150 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of gift and incentive card market dynamics.

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses consumer behaviour by type of consumer (retail and corporate - SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card type, and market share by retail categories.

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards: This report provides detailed market dynamics of corporate incentive cards, broadly segmented in four categories - consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, sales incentive card, and festival & other. It details market size and forecast at category level, by functional attribute (open loop and closed loop), and by corporate consumer segments (small scale business, mid-size business, and enterprise business).

Digital gift card analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers and by occasion.

Open loop and closed loop: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop gift and incentive card segments across consumer segments.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 12 categories / sectors to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Germany.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report

1.1 Methodology

1.2 Disclaimer



2 Germany Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Gift Card - Load Value Trend Analysis

2.2 Gift Card - Unused Value Trend Analysis

2.3 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

2.4 Gift Card - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

2.5 Gift Card - Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis

2.6 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

2.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments



3 Germany Open Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Open Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

3.2 Open Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis



4 Germany Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

4.1 Closed Loop Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis

4.2 Closed Loop Gift Card - Number of Cards Trend Analysis



5 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Future Growth Dynamics

5.1 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.2 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.3 Retail Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion

5.4 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

5.5 Corporate Consumer Digital Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion



6 Germany Gift Card Analysis by Retail Consumer Segment

6.1 Retail Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast

6.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment

6.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Retail Consumer Segment



7 Germany Gift Card Consumer Insights and Purchase Behaviour by Retail Sector

7.1 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

7.2 Sales Uplift Analysis by Retail Sectors

7.3 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Consumer Purchase Behaviour

7.4 Germany Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Key Retailers

7.5 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Number of Gift Cards Purchased

7.6 Retail Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

7.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

7.8 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

7.9 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Income Group

7.10 Gift Card Spend Analysis by Gender

7.11 Business Sentiment - Expected Gift Card Spend in 2019



8 Germany Gift Card Analysis by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.1 Corporate Consumer Segment - Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast

8.2 Open Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.3 Closed Loop Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Corporate Consumer Segment

8.4 Corporate Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis and Forecast by Size of Company

8.5 Corporate Consumer Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

8.6 Corporate Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Occasion



9 Germany Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

9.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

9.2 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

9.3 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

9.4 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



10 Germany Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

10.1 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

10.2 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

10.3 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

10.4 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

10.5 Employee Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



11 Germany Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

11.1 Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

11.2 Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

11.3 Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

11.4 Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

11.5 Sales/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



12 Germany Corporate Spend on Gift Cards - Festival & Other Segment Market Size and Forecast

12.1 Festival & Other Prepaid Card - Market Size & Forecast Trend Analysis

12.2 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Number of Cards

12.3 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Average Value of Card Purchased

12.4 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

12.5 Festival & Other Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Size of Company



Companies Mentioned



Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Aldi Group

Rewe Group

Metro AG

Amazon.com Inc

dm-Drogerie Markt GmbH & Co KG

Tengelmann Group

eBay Inc

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

Expert International GmbH

Inter Ikea Systems BV

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Otto Group

Bauhaus GmbH & Co Kg

Norma Lebensmittel Filialbetrieb GmbH & Co KG

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Hudson's Bay Co

Mller Ltd & Co KG

Karstadt Warenhaus GmbH

C&A Mode AG

Douglas Holding AG

Hffner Mbelgesellschaft GmbH & Co KG

Hornbach Holding AG

