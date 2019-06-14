ConnectWise Unveils Marketplace E-commerce Site at IT Nation Explore

Company improves overall alignment and security of product suite with single sign-on and single screen management through ConnectWise Now

ORLANDO, Fla., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise today announced a new version of its Marketplace site, which is being reinvented as an e-commerce platform for purchasing third-party solutions offered by ConnectWise. Beginning June 24, the new transactional capabilities of Marketplace will be available 24/7, saving customers time and simplifying the entire purchasing and billing process.



/EIN News/ -- Unveiled at the company’s IT Nation Explore conference in Orlando (June 13-15), the ConnectWise Marketplace now provides support for both license and usage-based purchasing and billing. Current ConnectWise partners will be able to make purchases via the Marketplace and this functionality is expected to be available to non-partners this summer.

“We pride ourselves on the service and support we provide our partners, but not everyone wants or needs to spend time going through a ConnectWise account manager to purchase a third-party solution,” said Jason Magee, CEO, ConnectWise. “When you already know the solution you want, you should be able to make a fast, simple transaction so you can get back to the business of serving your customers. That’s what the reinvention of the Marketplace is all about.”

Today, Webroot and Bitdefender are available on Marketplace with more solution provider offerings becoming available over the coming weeks and months.

“Webroot has long valued our relationship with ConnectWise, and they are a trusted partner in helping us get our next-generation cybersecurity solutions to market,” said Charlie Tomeo, Vice President of Worldwide Business Sales for Webroot. “We are excited to have our solution be among the first available for purchase on the new version of ConnectWise Marketplace and provide the flexibility and cost effectiveness our MSP customers require.”

ConnectWise Now and Single Sign-On

Also announced today at IT Nation Explore is ConnectWise Now, a functional and interactive interface that provides partners a single location from which to manage all areas of their business, from sales and marketing to service and finance. By placing aggregate data in a single location, ConnectWise Now provides partners more control over their business than ever before. ConnectWise Now is fully customizable, so partners can view the things that are most important to them.

By bringing together information from across the ConnectWise platform and displaying it on an actionable screen, ConnectWise Now puts partners’ most important business metrics in front of them on one screen. The dashboards provide partners better visibility into metrics such as high priority tickets, active remote-control sessions, cloud health, patch compliance, and sales pipeline.

In addition, ConnectWise announced that it has enabled single sign-on (SSO) for its entire product suite. This gives partners the ability to manage user access to all applications from a single location.

“We understand that having accurate knowledge of your organization and the teams you manage is absolutely crucial to making better business decisions,” said Jeff Bishop, Chief Product Officer, ConnectWise. “That’s why we’ve been working on improving the overall alignment of our product suite, including creating a single screen where all application data can be accessed and viewed, and in a way, that can be tailored to suit your needs. And because ConnectWise is dedicated to the security of our overall suite and your systems, we have released single sign-on for all applications.”

ConnectWise will also be releasing data pods and actionable metrics for use with these dashboards. This will provide partners with cross-product insight into all ConnectWise products running in their business – all from a single-pane.

Rock the IT Nation

“The IT Nation is a key differentiator for ConnectWise’s partners, and our worldwide community is only going to get bigger and better in 2019,” said Magee. ConnectWise is increasing its investment in this one-of-a-kind community and is enlisting partners to help recruit more IT solution providers to become an IT Nation member and start sharing, connecting and learning from their peers.

Visit TheITNation.com/Everywhere to learn more about how to join the IT Nation and compete for a VIP package at IT Nation Connect this Fall.

