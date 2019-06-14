Lifeway Foods, Inc., to Participate in Oppenheimer’s 19th Annual Consumer Conference on June 18, 2019

MORTON GROVE, Ill., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir fermented dairy and probiotic plant-based products to support the microbiome, today announced Julie Smolyansky, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Hanson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 19th Annual Oppenheimer Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on June 18, 2019.



Ms. Smolyansky will also present on a panel at 12:00 p.m. EST to discuss the evolving U.S. food and beverage landscape together with Brent David Willis, CEO of New Age Beverages Corporation, and Steve Spinner, CEO of UNFI, the largest natural and organic distributor in the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- About Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Best Small Companies, is America’s leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway’s tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across North America, Ireland and the United Kingdom. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at www.lifewaykefir.com.



Contact:

Lifeway Foods, Inc.

Phone: 847-967-1010

Email: info@lifeway.net





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.