Mission Recognized on CRN’s 2019 Solution Provider List

AWS managed services and consulting partner adds to 2019 accolades on strength of revenue growth

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Advanced Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Mission to its 2019 Solution Provider 500 list. This annual list ranks the largest North American IT channel partner organizations by revenue. The Solution Provider 500 recognizes the highest performing technology integrators, strategic service providers and IT consultants. Mission was also recently named a CRN 2019 Tech Elite 250 due to its advanced AWS certifications.



/EIN News/ -- Mission continues to see widespread and sustained demand for managed AWS services and consulting with business across industries. To meet this growth, the company recently announced $15 million in new funding from Great Hill Partners, as well as a new offering – Mission Enterprise Support – that provides industry-leading SLAs, proactive best AWS practice guidance, and AWS Advanced Consulting Partner expertise available 24x7. Mission also continues to expand its nationwide presence; in addition to AWS customer geographies in Southern California, Northern California, and the Northeast, Mission is adding a hub in Chicago to best serve the AWS U.S. Central region.

“We are honored to be a part of CRN’s Solution Provider 500 for 2019,” said Phaedra Divras, Chief Operating Officer – Service Delivery, Mission. “There’s such a tremendous opportunity right now for organizations of all sizes to meet their business and IT goals through smart utilization of what AWS has to offer. Mission is fully committed to understanding each customer’s specific cloud needs, and delivering the AWS expertise required to get businesses where they want to go.”

“The companies on this year’s list represent an incredible combined revenue of $320 billion, a sum that attests to their success in staying ahead of rapidly changing market demands,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “Congratulations to the solution provider organizations leading the way in digital transformation and the latest technology services”

Mission is dedicated to ensuring its team of AWS solutions architects and consultants are continually trained and certified across a breadth of AWS competencies and best practices. The AWS managed service provider maintains nearly 100 AWS certifications, is an APN Advanced Consulting Partner, has AWS Competency Partner status in Healthcare, Life Sciences, and DevOps, and holds particularly deep domain expertise for customers working in game tech, media and entertainment, digital media, Software-as-a-Service, education, consumer goods, e-commerce, and marketing. This commitment to ongoing training and certification speaks to Mission’s core value proposition as a managed provider: delivering a thoroughly comprehensive understanding of how to strategically plan, skillfully execute, and continually optimize customers’ unique AWS environments and use cases.

Customers can connect with Mission and explore its offerings – including free on-demand consultations with AWS-certified solutions architects – at missioncloud.com

The complete 2019 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

