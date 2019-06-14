Cequence Energy Announces Credit Facility Renewal

CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Energy Ltd. ("Cequence" or the "Company") (TSX: CQE) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amended credit facility agreement (the “Credit Facility”) with its lender. The Credit Facility will mature on June 16, 2020 and the borrowing base remains at $7.0 million. Other than outstanding letters of credit totalling approximately $1.6 million, the Company currently has no amounts drawn under the Credit Facility.

OVERVIEW OF CEQUENCE

Cequence is engaged in the exploration for and the development of oil and natural gas reserves. The Company’s primary focus is the development of its Simonette asset in the Alberta Deep Basin with other non-core assets in Northeast British Columbia and the Peace River Arch of Alberta. Further information can be found at www.cequence-energy.com .

