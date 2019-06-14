Sysco Raleigh To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at Newly Expanded Facility

SELMA, N.C., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced today it will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for state and local officials, associates and other members of the community at its newly expanded facility on June 21, at 1:30 p.m. ET.



/EIN News/ -- Upon completion, the project will increase the square footage of the 1032 Baugh Road facility in Selma by approximately 40 percent. The expansion project began in July 2018 and is expected to be completed in August 2019.



“We are excited about the expansion of our facility in Selma and the continued growth of our business and look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the increased capabilities our expanded facility will offer,” said Tom Woods, president, Sysco Raleigh. “Furthermore, Sysco Raleigh has been a proud member of our community for over a decade, currently employing over 380 local residents in a variety of careers, and as we continue to grow, we anticipate adding a number of new jobs.”

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 67,000 associates, the company operates approximately 330 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 600,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2018 that ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of more than $58 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco. For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s Internet home page at investors.sysco.com, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the SEC. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Camilla Zuckero

Investor & Media Contact

Zuckero.camilla@corp.sysco.com

T 281-899-1839



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.