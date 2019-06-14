Experience The Exascale Era with AMD at ISC’19

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the 2019 International Supercomputing Conference (ISC), AMD invites you to explore future architecture and ecosystem technologies that are Powering the Exascale Era, and to hear how AMD will help unleash new realms of discovery for HPC with AMD EPYC™ processors, Radeon Instinct™ accelerators and the ROCm ecosystem.



AMD will showcase collaborations with HPC and ML industry leaders including Dell EMC, HPE, Broadcom, Mellanox, Samsung and Xilinx. Plus, provide an overview of the news about the upcoming ~1.5 exaflops Oak Ridge National Laboratory Frontier supercomputer, which uses custom AMD EPYC™ CPUs, optimized Radeon Instinct™ GPUs, and is being built by Cray.

When: June 17-19, 2019

Where: AMD Stand H-700 in Hall 3.0, at Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany

AMD ISC’19 Session: Silicon and Software Solutions for HPC

Andy Parma, HPC Segment Manager for AMD EPYC™ Server Processors, will discuss the momentum building for the AMD HPC business, with a growing number of customers announcing deployments using the AMD EPYC™ 7000 Series Processor. Attend and learn about the latest updates to the AMD EPYC™ Server Processor product line and AMD Software for HPC.

When: Monday, June 17th, 2019 4:20 pm – 4:40 pm local time

Where: Booth N-210

For more information about the session, please visit the ISC website .



For more information on AMD, please visit www.amd.com/hpc and https://www.amd.com/en/products/frontier

Contact:

Gary Silcott

AMD Communications

+1 (512) 602-0889

Gary.Silcott@amd.com



