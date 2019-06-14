FISH Probe Market Size Worth Around US$ 1 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently published Report titled “FISH (Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization) Probe Market Size, Share and Forecast, 2019 - 2026”

Fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) is a molecular method used to visualize and map a person's genetic material with fluorescent samples. Fluorescent microscope to detect fluorescent samples attached to the chromosome is used.

The development is ascribed to an increase of the world's disease-focused population and a demand for precise and efficient diagnosis. Increased FISH samples are anticipated to be used in vitro for multiple infectious illnesses in the near future.

Additionally, the market growth during the forecast period is anticipated to be driven by supportful public efforts, increased medical spending and awareness of the advantages related to FISH testing techniques. In addition, the technological development of Chromogenic In Situ Hybridization (CISH), for example, is anticipated to boost demand for longer-term analysis specimens.

For genetic diseases such as Angelman's diseases, PraderWilli's, Chronic myelography, Down's syndrome, Velocardiofacial syndrome, 22,513 Deletion syndrome, Acute Lymphoblasty Leukemia, and Cri-dou-chat, FISH is most frequently used for the identification of genetic disorders. In 2018, the section of genetic illness resulted the entire market. The probe requires no live cells and is more convenient and effective than conventional cytogenetics and can quantify automatically. This factor is expected to drive development in the segment. Down's syndrome was, in 2018, the most prevalent genetic disorder in almost one in every 700 newborns impacted by the disease, according to a report by the centers for disease control and prevention (CDC).

Key Findings

The biggest market share in the end use segment is anticipated to be achieved with company diagnostics. It involves medical decisions, items and procedures based on genetic, clinical and genomic data in patients, which are used in personalized medicine.

The oncology diagnosis is based on FISH due to greater reliability, sensitivity, precision and reproductivity of the operation, which are less impacted than immunohistochemistry by analytical factors and tissue fixation.

It is anticipated that miRNA will be the fastest growing segment of RNA based on variables such as increased R&D and wide cancer detection uses.

The growth in per capita healthcare, improvements in healthcare equipment, and demand for IVD disease detection tests will be anticipated in the projected era in Asia Pacific.

Growth is driven by increasing R&D operations in Asia Pacific in relation to cancer diagnosis and private and government investment in biotechnology industry.

Key Players & Strategies

Life Science Technologies; Oxford Gene Technologies; Genemed Biotechnologies, Abnova Corporation; Inc. PerkinElmer Inc.; Biosearch Technologies Inc.; and F Hoffmann-La Roche AG are main players running on the market. Some businesses including Abbott Laboratories and Agilent Technologies have large market shares because of the comprehensive product portfolio such as Vysis EGR1 FISH Probe Kit by Abbott are competitive by nature on the market.

Companies use competitive approaches to gain benefit, such as fresh product development, strategic partnerships and regional expansions. Oxford Gene Technology, for example, has extended its Cytocell Aquarius FISH range of pathology samples in 2016. In 2016, the firm also launched a fresh line of in situ hybridizing non-human fluorescent samples for pig, mouse and chicken.

With its wide range of products, powerful geographical presence and advertising channels, CytoCell dominates the market for various myeloma FISH samples. The FISH various myeloma test products were previously launched, some of which include BCL2 Breakapart, 57 BCL6 Breakapart, 58 CCND1 Breakapart, 58 IGH Breakapart, 59 IGH / BCL2, Dual Fusion and 60 IGH / CCND1, Dual Fusion.

