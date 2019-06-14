Poll: Dads Want Cannabis this Father’s Day

New Lift & Co. poll finds nearly 90% of cannabis-consuming dads consider responsible cannabis consumption the same as responsible alcohol consumption

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This weekend marks the first Father’s Day since the federal legalization of cannabis in Canada. Lift & Co. Corp. ("Lift & Co." or the "Company") (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) today released the results of a targeted poll of dads who are also cannabis consumers and found that the majority of respondents would welcome a cannabis gift this year, and the majority consider responsible cannabis consumption the same as responsible alcohol consumption.

Key highlights include:

The majority of respondents (88%) said they agree that responsible cannabis consumption is the same as responsible alcohol consumption

Overall, 83% of respondents said they would like to receive a cannabis-related gift for Father’s Day Dads aged 25-54 are more open to receive a cannabis-related gift (90%) than dads aged 55+ (66%) 45% of dads said they would like to receive a cannabis-related gift from their spouse



This targeted poll follows a recent presentation at the Lift & Co. Cannabis Business Conference on June 6 in Toronto where Lift & Co. and Headset co-presented a talk titled Forecasting Canada: An Early Look into Consumer Profiles, finding early indications of consumer archetypes in Canadian cannabis. Overall, men are more likely to self-identify as connoisseurs (62% of men vs. 46% of women). They are more likely to prefer high THC products and tend to purchase dried flower products over oil. Men were also most likely to consume cannabis for relaxation and socialization.

Lift & Co. polled cannabis-consuming dads and cannabis consumers from the Company’s proprietary cannabis consumer review panels.1

Forecasting Canada: An Early Look into Consumer Profiles was based on analysis from Lift & Co.’s thousands of consumer reviews and receipt platform.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

1 These are findings from a Lift & Co. poll conducted between June 11-13, 2019. A random sample of 300 Canadian dads were interviewed online via Lift & Co panel. The poll is accurate to within +/- 3.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The credibility interval will be wider among subsets of the population. All polls may be subject to other sources of error, including, but not limited to coverage error and measurement error.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c3ae7d8e-8f33-4b2c-9f1e-5aa5c631dda7



