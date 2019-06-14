DMC Global Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMC Global Inc. (Nasdaq: BOOM) today announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share. The dividend is payable on July 16, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2019.



About DMC

Based in Broomfield, Colorado, DMC operates in two sectors: oilfield products and services, and industrial infrastructure. The oilfield products and services sector is served by DynaEnergetics, an international developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced explosive components and systems used to perforate oil and gas wells. The industrial infrastructure sector is served by DMC’s NobelClad business, the world’s largest manufacturer of explosion-welded clad metal plates, which are used to fabricate capital equipment utilized within various process industries and other industrial sectors. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: http://www.dmcglobal.com .

/EIN News/ -- CONTACT:

Geoff High

Vice President of Investor Relations

303-604-3924



