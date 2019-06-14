National Police Commissioner faces court
The lawsuit also includes the lieutenant Veloso Francisco Moisés, sub-inspectors Elsa Maria Manuel Neho and Belchior Kssendala Venda.
The police officers Elizandra Alfredo Tomás and Márcia Alfredo Crispim have also been implicated in this case and face the military court.,
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.