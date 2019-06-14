National Police Commissioner faces court

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 14 - The commissioner of the National Police, Francisco Massota, is due to face the Supreme Military Court on July 18, over accusations of abuse of power, misconduct and fraud.,

The lawsuit also includes the lieutenant Veloso Francisco Moisés, sub-inspectors Elsa Maria Manuel Neho and Belchior Kssendala Venda.

The police officers Elizandra Alfredo Tomás and Márcia Alfredo Crispim have also been implicated in this case and face the military court.

