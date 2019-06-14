Adipic Acid Market, 2022
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adipic Acid: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Adipic Acid in Thousand Pounds and US$ Million by the following End-Use Segments:
- Nylon 6/6
- Polyurethane Resins
- Plasticizers
- Other Applications
The report profiles 24 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)
- Ascend Performance Materials, LLC (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Genomatica, Inc. (USA)
- Huafon Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- INVISTA (USA)
- JiangSu Haili Chemical Industry Co. Ltd. (China)
- LANXESS AG (Germany)
- PetroChina Company Ltd. (China)
- Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
- Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
- Shandong Hongye Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Solvay SA (Belgium)
- Sumitomo Shoji Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Taiyuan Chemical Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Verdezyne, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Adipic Acid Market: End-Use Sector Dynamics to Set the Pace of Growth
Market Analysis by End-Use Segment
Nylon 6/6 - Largest End-Use Segment
Polyurethane - Fastest Growing Segment
Market Analysis by Region
Asia-Pacific Evolves into Most Important Regional Market
Prospects Remain Favorable in Other Developing Regions As Well
Slow Paced Growth Projected in Developed Regions
Stable Economic Scenario to Enhance Growth Prospects
Production Scenario
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES
Bio-based Adipic Acid: A Cost-effective and Eco-Friendly Alternative to Adipic Acid
NREL Study Achieves Conversion of Lignin-derived Compounds into Adipic Acid
Automotive Industry - Increasing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Vehicles Fuels Adipic Acid Demand
Emissions Regulations Landscape in Major Countries/Regions
Growing Use of Nylon 6/6 in Carpets Presents Opportunities
Rising Production of Footwear Accelerates Consumption of Adipic Acid based Polyurethanes
Growth in Electronics Manufacturing Activity to Raise Demand for Adipic Acid
Food Additives: A Small yet Promising Application Market
Opportunities for Adipic Acid in Food Acidulants
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Adipic Acid - Introduction
Physical and Chemical Properties
Problems Faced During Transportation
Toxicological Facts
Effect on Human Health
Adipic Dihydrazide
Physical and Chemical Properties
Adiponitrile
Physical and Chemical Properties
Typical Composition
Raw Materials Scenario
Cyclohexane
D-Glucose
Phenol - An Intermediate for Adipic Acid
Production Processes
Applications of Adipic Acid
Nylon Plastic Material Manufacture
No-Clean Soldering Process
Nucleating Agent & New Proton Source
Other Applications
End-Use Segments: An Overview
Nylon 6/6
Polyurethane Resins
Plasticizers
Other Applications
Adipic Acid Use in Food
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Western Companies Enjoy Fair Share in the Market
Chinese Enterprises Seek to Widen Global Footprint
Collaborations with Distributors & Downstream Consumers: Pivotal to Gain Competitive Edge
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Recent Industry Activity
Asahi Kasei to Increase Leona Nylon 66 Filament Production
BioAmber Sarnia Restructures Credit Facility
Genomatica Teams Up with Aquafil
INVISTA Upgrades Nylon 6,6 Production Capability in Camden, South Carolina
Rennovia Discontinues Business Operations
BioAmber Files for Bankruptcy
LCY Biotechnology Purchases BioAmber Plant
Asahi Kasei to Build New Plastic Compounds Plant in Jiangsu, China
Ascend Performance Materials Implements Project Staple at Greenwood Facility
BioAmber Partners with the University of Toronto to Produce Adipic Acid from Sugar
Invista to Install Next Generation AND Technology at Butachimie Facility in France
BASF to Acquire Solvay's Polyamide Business
Ascend Performance Materials to Increase Production Capacity across Intermediate Chemicals & Polymers Portfolio
Asahi Kasei Establishes New Plastic Compounds Plant in Alabama
Asahi Kasei Establishes Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH
INVISTA Collaborates with The Chemical Company
Johnson Matthey and Rennovia Initiates Production of Adipic Acid at Mini-Plant
INVISTA to Shut Down Adipic Acid Plant in Texas
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
8. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 24 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 27)
- The United States (7)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (7)
- Germany (2)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (9)
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
