The World Microscope Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report, 2019 to 2026

The global microscope market size is expected to reach USD 15.1 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new study.



Growing demand for advanced and high resolution microscopes for conducting R&D in the fields, such as life sciences and nanotechnology, is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Emergence of new application areas, such as quantum dots and miniature transistor chips, will further boost the market growth.



Quantum dots technology is currently in a nascent stage and is expected to cater to multiple application areas including in transistors, diode lasers, quantum computing, biological imaging, solid-state lighting, electroluminescent displays, and photo-voltaic cells. Optical devices led the market in 2018, owing to their large application base. However, due to high adoption of advanced microscopes, scanning probe and electron microscopes are expected to gain share over the coming years.



Scanning probe devices is expected to be the fastest-growing product segment from 2019 to 2026. Features, such as non-dependence on wavelength of the source light, resolving atoms, and generating better 3D maps of surfaces, are some of the factors expected to drive the demand of these products. North America led the global market, in terms of revenue, in 2018 and is likely to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2026.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Semiconductors and life sciences were the dominant application segments in the global microscope market

However, nanotechnology is expected to be the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026

High demand for semiconductors and positive outlook on application markets are expected to be the key drivers responsible for the market growth in the region

Key companies in the market include Olympus Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Nikon Corporation, FEI Company, JEOL Ltd., Carl Zeiss, and Leica Microsystems

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Segment Outlook

2.3 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.5 .Microscope Market Analysis Tools



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Global Microscope Market by Product Outlook

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following

4.6 Optical

4.7 Electron microscope

4.8 Scanning probe

4.9 Others



Chapter 5 Application Business Analysis

5.1 Definitions and Scope

5.2 Application Market Share Analysis

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Global Microscope Market by Application

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2015 to 2026 for the following



Chapter 6 Microcope Market: Regional Market Analysis, 2015 - 2026 (Value & Volume) (USD Billion)

6.1 Regional market share analysis, 2018 & 2026

6.2 Regional Market Dashboard

6.3 Global Regional Market Snapshot

6.4 Regional Market Share and Leading Players, 2018

6.5 SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

6.6 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume and Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2025:

6.7 North America

6.8 Europe

6.9 Asia Pacific

6.10 Latin America

6.11 Middle East and Africa



Chapter 7 Microscope Market: Competitive Market Analysis,

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company/Competition Categorization

7.2.1 Innovators

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3.2 Key customers

7.3.3 Key company market share analysis, 2018

7.3.4 Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

7.3.5 Bruker Corporation

7.3.6 Cameca SAS

7.3.7 FEI Company

7.3.8 Nikon Corporation

7.3.9 Olympus Corporation

7.3.10 NT MDT Company

7.3.11 Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

7.3.12 JEOL Ltd.

7.3.13 Asylum Corsporation



