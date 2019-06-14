Global Offshore Wind Power Market to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Offshore Wind Power Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The offshore wind power market will register a CAGR of nearly 18% by 2023.



The rise in global energy demand is one of the key factors that will trigger the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period. There was strong growth in the global energy demand due to robust economic growth, propelled by countries such as China, the US, and India.



Hence, with the growth of the population and the resulted increase in economic activities, electricity demand is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the electrification of the heat and transportation sectors, the growth in the number of electronically connected devices, and the digitalization of modern economies have been encouraging the electrification of global energy systems. The demand for energy services such as air-conditioning is expected to rise in households in tandem with the growth in income levels.



Furthermore, the use of electric motor systems in industries is fueling the energy demand in the industrial sector. Hence, the growth in energy demand is expected to augment the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period.



Market Overview



Rising government support



Owing to the rising demand for clean energy mix and the shift toward a service-based economy, the demand for renewable energy resources is expected to rise during the forecast period. In June 2018, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) of India announced a medium- and long-term offshore wind energy target of 5 GW by 2022 and 30 GW by 2030, respectively.



Also, in October 2015, the MNRE notified the National Off-Shore Wind Policy to realize the offshore wind power potential in the country. Similarly, Taiwan government has been actively supporting the development of offshore wind power systems. The UK announced its plan to increase its renewable energy development with a target of 30% of the electricity production in the country from offshore wind. Owing to such favorable government regulations and support, the global offshore wind power market is expected to grow during the forecast period.



Environmental concerns



Some of the major environmental concerns related to offshore wind power projects include increased noise levels, alterations to food webs, changes to benthic and pelagic habitats, risk of collisions, and pollution from increased marine vessel traffic or the release of contaminants from seabed sediments. The construction phase is likely to have the maximum impact on marine mammals.



Also, mortality of birds can be caused by the collision with the moving turbine blades, which will affect the birds migrating through the area as well as the species that breed or forage in the vicinity. Hence, stringent rules and regulations have been imposed by respective authorities to avoid the adverse environmental impact of offshore wind power generation. The environmental concerns and the stringent regulations to preserve the marine ecosystem can limit the growth of the global offshore wind power market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented. The presence of several companies including General Electric Co. and MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising government support and rise in global energy demand will provide considerable growth opportunities to the offshore wind power manufacturers.



Erndtebrcker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG, Nexans SA, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SUBSTRUCTURE TYPE

Market segmentation by substructure type

Comparison by substructure type

Monopile - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Jacket - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by substructure type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Rising popularity of clean energy technologies

Technological developments in wind power market

Rising popularity of floating wind turbines

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Erndtebrcker Eisenwerk GmbH & Co. KG

General Electric Co.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind AS

Nexans SA

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

PART 14: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjxyx3





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Wind Power



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.