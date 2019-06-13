CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of CAPREIT referred to in its management information circular dated April 17, 2019 were elected as trustees by a vote by show of hands. Had a ballot vote been undertaken, based solely upon the proxies received by CAPREIT, the voting results for the election of the trustees would have been as follows:



Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Harold Burke 101,228,506 95.01% 5,316,972 4.99% Gina Cody 105,536,049 99.05% 1,009,429 0.95% Paul Harris 100,076,897 93.93% 6,468,581 6.07% Mark Kenney 105,370,255 98.90% 1,175,223 1.10% Poonam Puri 106,458,822 99.92% 86,656 0.08% Jamie Schwartz 106,063,855 99.55% 481,623 0.45% Michael Stein 95,489,049 89.62% 11,056,429 10.38% Elaine Todres 105,848,040 99.35% 697,438 0.65%

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (“MHC”) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact:

CAPREIT

Mr. Michael Stein

Chairman

(416) 861-5788

CAPREIT

Mr. Mark Kenney

President & CEO

(416) 861-9404 CAPREIT

Mr. Scott Cryer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-5771



