CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) (“CAPREIT”) announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of CAPREIT referred to in its management information circular dated April 17, 2019 were elected as trustees by a vote by show of hands. Had a ballot vote been undertaken, based solely upon the proxies received by CAPREIT, the voting results for the election of the trustees would have been as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Harold Burke
|101,228,506
|95.01%
|5,316,972
|4.99%
|Gina Cody
|105,536,049
|99.05%
|1,009,429
|0.95%
|Paul Harris
|100,076,897
|93.93%
|6,468,581
|6.07%
|Mark Kenney
|105,370,255
|98.90%
|1,175,223
|1.10%
|Poonam Puri
|106,458,822
|99.92%
|86,656
|0.08%
|Jamie Schwartz
|106,063,855
|99.55%
|481,623
|0.45%
|Michael Stein
|95,489,049
|89.62%
|11,056,429
|10.38%
|Elaine Todres
|105,848,040
|99.35%
|697,438
|0.65%
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (“MHC”) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.
For more information, please contact:
|CAPREIT
Mr. Michael Stein
Chairman
(416) 861-5788
|CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & CEO
(416) 861-9404
|CAPREIT
Mr. Scott Cryer
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-5771
