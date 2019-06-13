Residence Inn Debuts in Lancaster With Grand Opening

Grand opening event spotlights $1,000 donation to Aaron's Acres

LANCASTER, Pa., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

High Hotels Ltd. held a grand opening celebration for the new Residence Inn-Lancaster, a 127-suite extended-stay Marriott-branded hotel located in The Crossings at Conestoga Creek. The Crossing is a cool-convenient, mixed-use lifestyle center in Lancaster that is anchored by a Wegmans grocery store which opened in September 2018.





High Hotels Ltd. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of the Residence Inn-Lancaster, Pa. Pictured left to right: Louis Duvall, Chief Engineer, Residence Inn-Lancaster; Jim Carrillo, Senior Vice President-Franchise Operations, Marriott International; Jeremy Geib, General Manager, Residence Inn-Lancaster; Russ Urban, President, High Hotels Ltd.; Lee Wager, Area General Manager, High Hotels Ltd.; Kara Almodovar, Assistant General Manager, Residence Inn-Lancaster; J.J. Chronister, Area Director of Sales, High Hotels Ltd.; Ediht Lensbauer, Housekeeping Manager, Residence Inn-Lancaster; Tom Baldrige, President, Lancaster Chamber of Commerce and Industry.



The Residence Inn-Lancaster, Pa. formally opened to the public.









Community leaders joined High Hotels and Marriott representatives in a brief program during which Aaron’s Acres, a leading Lancaster nonprofit benefiting children with special needs, was presented with a $1,000 contribution from High Hotels. A child and representative from Aaron’s Acres received the gift.

“We’re delighted to bring this excellent hotel brand to this important Lancaster location,” said Russ Urban, President, High Hotels Ltd. “People are coming to Lancaster in increasing numbers to visit and to do business. This new hotel offers a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to spread out, maintain their life’s pace, and restore their energy.” The hotel brings 40 new jobs to Lancaster.

“Our gift to Aaron’s Acres acknowledges High’s continuing commitment to give back to the communities in which we do business,” said Urban.

Signature Residence Inn food trucks were on hand to cater the occasion. The all-suite hotel offers studio and one-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel’s plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite’s large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffee-maker, microwave oven, and residential-sized appliances.

The Residence Inn-Lancaster formally began operations April 26, 2019.

About High Hotels Ltd.

High Hotels Ltd. develops, acquires, owns, and operates award-winning select-service and extended-stay hotels in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions. The family-owned company’s 15 properties are franchised through Hilton Hotels Corporation and Marriott International, Inc., and currently serve Harrisburg-West (3), Lancaster (3), Allentown-Bethlehem, Reading, Wilkes-Barre, and York, Pa.; Ewing (2), and Mt. Laurel, N.J.; and, Middletown, N.Y. (2). An affiliate of High Real Estate Group LLC based in Lancaster, Pa., High Hotels is recognized as a leader and has received many awards for excellent customer service. In 2019 High Hotels is celebrating 30 years in business. More information is available at www.HighHotels.com or 717.293.4446.

