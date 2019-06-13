Clairvest Update on Accel Entertainment

TORONTO, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accel Entertainment, Inc. (“Accel”), a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) and Clairvest Equity Partners V (collectively, “Clairvest”), today announced a business combination with TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (“TPG Pace”). Clairvest is a large minority shareholder of Accel. Clairvest has not consented to the TPG Pace transaction in accordance with Accel’s organizational documents and is working with its legal and other advisors to consider its options with respect to the announced transaction.



About Clairvest

Clairvest Group Inc. is a private equity management firm that invests its own capital, and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships, in businesses that have the potential to generate superior returns. In addition to providing financing, Clairvest contributes strategic expertise and execution ability to support the growth and development of its investee partners. Clairvest realizes value through investment returns and the eventual disposition of its investments.

Contact Information

Maria Shkolnik

Director, Investor Relations and Marketing

Clairvest Group Inc.

Tel: (416) 925-9270

Fax: (416) 925-5753

marias@clairvest.com

