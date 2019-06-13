Verizon to webcast June 18 analyst meeting

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) will hold a sell-side analyst meeting on Tuesday, June 18. The presentation will be webcast and will include a discussion of the new financial reporting under the company’s previously announced realigned operating structure. Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg and CFO Matt Ellis will participate in this event.



/EIN News/ -- The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. ET. Access instructions and presentation materials will be available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/. For audio only, please dial (888) 455-3018 with the conference passcode 8010507.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated revenues of $130.9 billion in 2018. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. With brands like Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, the company’s media group helps consumers stay informed and entertained, communicate and transact, while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. Verizon’s corporate responsibility prioritizes the environmental, social and governance issues most relevant to its business and impact to society.

VERIZON’S ONLINE NEWS CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Bob Varettoni

(917) 734-4156

robert.a.varettoni@verizon.com



