VirTra to Showcase STEP Program at the 2019 National Sheriff’s Association Education and Technology Expo on June 15-18, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will be exhibiting at the upcoming 2019 NSA Annual Conference, which is being held June 15-18, 2019 in Louisville, KY. The 2019 National Sheriffs’ Association Education and Technology Expo showcases the best technology and education available to a network of thousands of sheriffs across the country.



/EIN News/ -- At the Expo, VirTra will demo new V-VICTA (VirTra-Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy) scenarios and exercises in the company’s flagship V-300LE (V-300 Law Enforcement) simulator. V-VICTA programs are the only mode of simulation training that meets the standards set forth by the International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST). The V-300 was the first five-screen simulator introduced to the market in 2004, and it remains the industry standard for decision-making simulation and tactical firearms training.

VirTra will also introduce new offerings for its Subscription Training Equipment and Partnership (STEP) program at the expo. STEP, which VirTra launched in January 2019 , is the industry’s only simulation subscription deployment plan. STEP allows law enforcement agencies to train with VirTra’s programs and equipment in a more flexible and economical manner than previously available. Under the program, agencies may subscribe to VirTra’s certified coursework and unique training scenarios in either monthly or annual installments.

“The 2019 NSA Conference provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our full suite of products and to demonstrate their capabilities to a large number of industry experts,” said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra General Manager. “The combination of our multi-screen, judgmental use of force simulators, our certified curriculum, our patented Threat-Fire® device, and our recoil kits creates a realistic and immersive environment that is unparalleled in the industry. This combination is unique in its ability to improve the accuracy, communication skills, and overall efficacy of law enforcement officers. We believe our current suite of products is our most effective to date, and we look forward to the opportunity to demo it at NSA.”

To see how the V-300LE pairs with VirTra’s V-VICTA coursework and STEP program, please stop by booth #329 for a brief demo or visit step.virtra.com .

About VirTra:

VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com .

