Finisar Announces Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR), a global technology leader for subsystems and components for fiber optic communications, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year, ended April 28, 2019. Finisar will not hold an earnings call, nor provide forward guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 due to the previously announced proposed acquisition by II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – Fourth Quarter Ended April 28, 2019 Summary GAAP Results Fourth

Third Quarter

Quarter Ended

Ended April 28, 2019

January 27, 2019

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 310,085 $ 327,636 Gross margin 28.2 % 28.8 % Operating expenses $ 98,579 $ 93,890 Operating income (loss) $ (11,278 ) $ 533 Operating margin (3.6 )% 0.2 % Net loss $ (14,151 ) $ (15,301 ) Loss per share-basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) Loss per share-diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.13 ) Basic shares 117,953 117,608 Diluted shares 117,953 117,608

Summary Non-GAAP Results (a) Fourth

Third Quarter

Quarter Ended

Ended April 28, 2019 January 27, 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 310,085 $ 327,636 Non-GAAP Gross margin 30.8 % 30.2 % Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 64,642 $ 63,645 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 30,895 $ 35,229 Non-GAAP Operating margin 10.0 % 10.8 % Non-GAAP Net income $ 32,960 $ 34,192 Non-GAAP Income per share-basic $ 0.28 $ 0.29 Non-GAAP Income per share-diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.29 Basic shares 117,953 117,608 Diluted shares 120,795 119,570

_____________

(a) In evaluating the operating performance of Finisar’s business, Finisar management utilizes financial measures that exclude certain charges and credits required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, that are considered by management to be outside of Finisar’s core ongoing operating results. A reconciliation of Finisar’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as additional related information, can be found under the heading “Finisar Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue Details for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2019:

Revenues for datacom applications decreased by $12.8 million, or (5.5)%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily as the result of a decline in sales of 40G and lower transceivers as well as VCSELs arrays for 3D applications.



Revenues for telecom applications decreased by $4.8 million, or (5.0)%, compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily as a result of a decline in sales of 10G tunable transceivers.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – Fiscal Year Ended April 28, 2019 Summary GAAP Results Fiscal Year

Fiscal Year Ended

Ended April 28, 2019 April 29, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,280,480 $ 1,316,483 Gross margin 27.2 % 27.5 % Operating expenses $ 378,633 $ 355,652 Operating income (loss) $ (30,541 ) $ 6,513 Operating margin (2.4 )% 0.5 % Net loss $ (53,216 ) $ (48,287 ) Loss per share-basic $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) Loss per share-diluted $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) Basic shares 117,178 113,864 Diluted shares 117,178 113,864 Summary Non-GAAP Results (b) Fiscal Year Fiscal Year Ended Ended April 28, 2019 April 29, 2018 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,280,480 $ 1,316,483 Non-GAAP Gross margin 29.2 % 29.7 % Non-GAAP Operating expenses $ 260,157 $ 292,197 Non-GAAP Operating income $ 113,591 $ 99,195 Non-GAAP Operating margin 8.9 % 7.5 % Non-GAAP Net income $ 119,049 $ 100,420 Non-GAAP Income per share-basic $ 1.02 $ 0.88 Non-GAAP Income per share-diluted $ 1.00 $ 0.86 Basic shares 117,178 113,864 Diluted shares 119,389 116,274

_____________

(a) In evaluating the operating performance of Finisar’s business, Finisar management utilizes financial measures that exclude certain charges and credits required by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, that are considered by management to be outside of Finisar’s core ongoing operating results. A reconciliation of Finisar’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as well as additional related information, can be found under the heading “Finisar Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Revenue Details for Fiscal 2019:

Revenues for datacom applications decreased by $102.3 million, or (9.9)%, compared to fiscal 2018, primarily as the result of a decline in sales of 40G transceivers due to our customers switching their technology infrastructure to higher speed transceivers as well as lower 100G datacom transceiver revenue due to a decrease in the average selling prices for our products.



Revenues for telecom applications increased by $66.2 million, or 23.0%, compared to the fiscal 2018, primarily as the result of an increase in sales of WSS products.

SAFE HARBOR UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statement concerning Finisar’s expected financial performance. These statements are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our business and industry, and the markets and customers we serve, and they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate. Finisar assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Examples of such risks include those associated with: the uncertainty of customer demand for Finisar’s products; the rapidly evolving markets for Finisar’s products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; Finisar’s historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; ongoing new product development and introduction of new and enhanced products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the risk that our pending merger with II-VI does not close, due to the failure of one or more conditions to closing; uncertainty as to the market value of the II-VI merger consideration to be paid in the merger; the risk that required governmental or stockholder approvals of the merger (including China antitrust approval) will not be obtained or that such approvals will be delayed beyond current expectations; the risk of litigation in respect of either Finisar or II-VI or the merger; disruption from the merger making it more difficult to maintain our customer, supplier, key personnel and other strategic relationships. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to Finisar’s business is set forth in Finisar’s annual report on Form 10-K (filed June 15, 2018) and quarterly SEC filings.

ABOUT FINISAR

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) is a global technology leader in optical communications, providing components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics and automotive companies. Founded in 1988, Finisar designs products that meet the increasing demands for network bandwidth, data storage and 3D sensing subsystems. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, USA with R&D, manufacturing sites, and sales offices worldwide. Visit our website at www.finisar.com.

FINISAR FINANCIAL STATEMENTS The following financial tables are presented in accordance with GAAP.

Finisar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Apr 28, 2019 Apr 29, 2018 Apr 28, 2019 Apr 29, 2018 Jan 27, 2019 Revenues $ 310,085 $ 310,069 $ 1,280,480 $ 1,316,483 $ 327,636 Cost of revenues 218,513 246,501 926,550 951,510 232,655 Amortization of acquired developed technology 471 604 1,959 2,437 496 Impairment of long-lived assets 3,800 371 3,879 371 62 Gross profit 87,301 62,593 348,092 362,165 94,423 Gross margin 28.2 % 20.2 % 27.2 % 27.5 % 28.8 % Operating expenses: Research and development 51,133 60,520 217,878 239,008 51,228 Sales and marketing 12,000 12,530 49,077 49,024 12,170 General and administrative 14,396 12,207 54,844 59,517 14,973 Amortization of purchased intangibles 324 666 1,737 2,705 337 Impairment of long-lived assets 317 510 580 1,863 46 Startup costs 20,409 2,897 54,517 3,535 15,136 Total operating expenses 98,579 89,330 378,633 355,652 93,890 Income (loss) from operations (11,278 ) (26,737 ) (30,541 ) 6,513 533 Interest income 4,731 4,904 21,200 16,085 5,333 Interest expense (6,447 ) (9,322 ) (33,490 ) (36,658 ) (8,167 ) Other income (expenses), net 325 1,097 (718 ) (945 ) (38 ) Loss before income taxes (12,669 ) (30,058 ) (43,549 ) (15,005 ) (2,339 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,482 (11,714 ) 9,667 33,282 12,962 Net loss $ (14,151 ) $ (18,344 ) $ (53,216 ) $ (48,287 ) $ (15,301 ) Net loss per share attributable to Finisar Corporation common stockholders: Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.13 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic 117,953 114,742 117,178 113,864 117,608 Shares used in computing net loss per share - diluted 117,953 114,742 117,178 113,864 117,608





Finisar Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) 4/28/2019 1/27/2019 10/28/2018 7/29/2018 Apr 29, 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 814,185 $ 906,854 $ 332,138 $ 326,189 $ 312,257 Short-term held-to-maturity investments 100,000 3,754 837,658 832,681 884,838 Accounts receivable, net 263,394 263,737 247,688 248,138 233,529 Inventories 299,028 306,864 309,500 325,846 348,527 Other current assets 44,224 44,713 51,232 54,863 56,001 Total current assets 1,520,831 1,525,922 1,778,216 1,787,717 1,835,152 Property, equipment and improvements, net 622,979 622,770 600,972 587,203 520,849 Purchased intangible assets, net 4,183 4,977 5,810 6,742 7,878 Goodwill 106,735 106,735 106,735 106,735 106,735 Other assets 15,462 12,185 12,250 25,179 31,721 Deferred tax assets 81,977 85,372 89,202 85,873 80,850 Total assets $ 2,352,167 $ 2,357,961 $ 2,593,185 $ 2,599,449 $ 2,583,185 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 132,440 $ 128,594 $ 133,539 $ 149,876 $ 132,161 Accrued compensation 31,804 41,216 36,152 35,349 32,525 Other accrued liabilities 49,495 54,890 54,746 50,944 32,824 Deferred revenue - - - - 9,535 Current portion of convertible notes - - 257,067 254,150 251,278 Total current liabilities 213,739 224,700 481,504 490,319 458,323 Long-term liabilities: Convertible notes 512,105 506,454 499,838 494,316 488,877 Other non-current liabilities 12,162 11,864 11,558 11,366 12,368 Total liabilities 738,006 743,018 992,900 996,001 959,568 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 118 118 117 117 115 Additional paid-in capital 2,919,305 2,904,016 2,885,319 2,869,657 2,850,195 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (48,565 ) (46,645 ) (57,906 ) (44,356 ) (14,659 ) Accumulated deficit (1,256,697 ) (1,242,546 ) (1,227,245 ) (1,221,970 ) (1,212,034 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,614,161 1,614,943 1,600,285 1,603,448 1,623,617 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,352,167 $ 2,357,961 $ 2,593,185 $ 2,599,449 $ 2,583,185 Note - Balance sheet amounts as of April 29, 2018 are derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date.

FINISAR NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Finisar provides the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP income and non-GAAP net income per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental information regarding Finisar’s operating performance on a non-GAAP basis that excludes certain gains, losses and charges of a non-cash nature or that occur relatively infrequently and/or that management considers to be outside of our ongoing core operating results. Management believes that tracking non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share provides management and the investment community with valuable insight into our ongoing core current operations, our ability to generate cash and the underlying business trends that are affecting our performance. These non-GAAP measures are used by both management and our Board of Directors, along with the comparable GAAP information, in evaluating our current performance and planning our future business activities. In particular, management finds it useful to exclude non-cash charges in order to better correlate our operating activities with our ability to generate cash from operations and to exclude certain cash charges as a means of more accurately predicting our liquidity requirements. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when used in conjunction with our GAAP financial information, also allow investors to better evaluate our financial performance in comparison to other periods and to other companies in our industry.

In calculating non-GAAP gross profit in this release, we have excluded the following items from cost of revenues in applicable periods in this release:

Amortization of acquired technology (non-cash charges related to technology obtained in acquisitions);

Stock-based compensation expense (non-cash charges);

Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets (non-cash charges);

Reduction in force costs and other restructuring charges (non-core cash charges);

Acquisition related retention payments (non-core cash charges); and

Inventory write-off related to discontinued products (non-cash charges).

In calculating non-GAAP operating income in this release, we have excluded the same items to the extent they are classified as operating expenses, and have also excluded the following items in applicable periods in this release:

Discontinued product services fee (non-core cash charges);

Acquisition related costs (non-core cash charges);

Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs (non-core cash charges);

Amortization of purchased intangibles (non-cash charges); and

Start-up cash costs related to our Sherman VCSEL fab until we begin commercial production.

In calculating non-GAAP income and non-GAAP income per share in this release, we have also excluded the following items in applicable periods in this release:

Imputed interest expenses on convertible debt (non-cash charges);

Imputed interest related to restructuring (non-cash charges);

Other interest income (non-core benefits);

Gains and losses on sales of assets and other miscellaneous (non-cash losses and cash gains related to the periodic disposal of assets no longer required for current activities);

Loss (gain) related to minority investment (non-core charges or benefits);

Dollar denominated foreign exchange transaction losses (gains) (non-cash charges or benefits); and

Amortization of debt issuance costs (non-cash charges).

In addition, in this release we have adjusted non-GAAP income and non-GAAP income per share for the difference between GAAP income taxes and non-GAAP income taxes.

A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial information to the corresponding GAAP information is set forth below:

Finisar Corporation Reconciliation of Results of Operations under GAAP and non-GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Three Months Ended Apr 28, 2019 Apr 29, 2018 Apr 28, 2019 Apr 29, 2018 Jan 27, 2019 GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of gross profit: Gross profit - GAAP $ 87,301 $ 62,593 $ 348,092 $ 362,165 $ 94,423 Gross margin - GAAP 28.2 % 20.2 % 27.2 % 27.5 % 28.8 % Adjustments: Cost of revenues Amortization of acquired technology 471 604 1,959 2,437 496 Stock compensation 4,527 3,453 16,074 12,665 4,248 Impairment of long-lived/intangible assets 3,800 371 3,879 371 62 Reduction in force costs 27 556 2,712 1,188 544 Acquisition related retention payment - 30 28 123 (5 ) Write off of discontinued product inventory (589 ) 8,995 1,004 12,443 (894 ) Total cost of revenues adjustments 8,236 14,009 25,656 29,227 4,451 Gross profit - non-GAAP 95,537 76,602 373,748 391,392 98,874 Gross margin - non-GAAP 30.8 % 24.7 % 29.2 % 29.7 % 30.2 % GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of operating income (loss): Operating income (loss) - GAAP (11,278 ) (26,737 ) (30,541 ) 6,513 533 Operating margin - GAAP -3.6 % -8.6 % -2.4 % 0.5 % 0.2 % Adjustments: Total cost of revenues adjustments 8,236 14,009 25,656 29,227 4,451 Total operating expense adjustments Operating expenses - GAAP 98,579 89,330 378,633 355,652 93,890 Research and development Reduction in force costs and other restructuring 558 1,505 8,740 2,412 186 Acquisition related retention payment (2 ) 32 39 140 (5 ) Stock compensation 5,230 6,034 23,050 24,336 5,683 Discontinued product service fees - 185 921 185 - Sales and marketing Reduction in force costs and other restructuring (18 ) 335 698 323 32 Acquisition related retention payment - - - (2 ) - Stock compensation 2,034 1,956 8,213 7,931 2,012 General and administrative Reduction in force costs and other restructuring 15 274 981 1,104 190 Stock compensation 4,194 2,233 13,955 18,189 3,542 Acquisition related costs 876 127 4,957 146 3,086 Litigation settlements and resolutions and related costs - 551 88 551 - Amortization of purchased intangibles 324 666 1,737 2,705 337 Startup costs 20,409 2,897 54,517 3,535 15,136 Impairment of long-lived assets/intangible assets 317 506 580 1,900 46 Total operating expense adjustments 33,937 17,301 118,476 63,455 30,245 Operating expenses - non-GAAP 64,642 72,029 260,157 292,197 63,645 Operating income - non-GAAP 30,895 4,573 113,591 99,195 35,229 Operating margin - non-GAAP 10.0 % 1.5 % 8.9 % 7.5 % 10.8 % GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of income (loss) before income taxes: Loss before income taxes - GAAP (12,669 ) (30,058 ) (43,549 ) (15,005 ) (2,339 ) Adjustments: Total cost of revenues adjustments 8,236 14,009 25,656 29,227 4,451 Total operating expense adjustments 33,937 17,301 118,476 63,455 30,245 Other interest income - - (13 ) (14 ) (13 ) Non-cash imputed interest expenses on convertible debt 5,420 7,863 28,341 30,833 6,940 Imputed interest related to restructuring 12 23 65 106 15 Other (income) expense, net Loss (gain) on sale of assets (75 ) (157 ) (117 ) (315 ) 85 Loss related to impairment of minority investments - - 399 2,347 - Foreign exchange transaction (gain) or loss (332 ) (936 ) 482 (1,254 ) 200 Amortization of debt issuance cost 231 385 1,309 1,540 308 Total interest and other adjustments 5,256 7,178 30,466 33,243 7,535 Income before income taxes - non-GAAP 34,760 8,430 131,049 110,920 39,892 GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of net income (loss): Net loss - GAAP (14,151 ) (18,344 ) (53,216 ) (48,287 ) (15,301 ) Total cost of revenues adjustments 8,236 14,009 25,656 29,227 4,451 Total operating expense adjustments 33,937 17,301 118,476 63,455 30,245 Total interest and other adjustments 5,256 7,178 30,466 33,243 7,535 Income tax provision adjustments (318 ) (14,364 ) (2,333 ) 22,782 7,262 Total adjustments 47,111 24,124 172,265 148,707 49,493 Net income - non-GAAP $ 32,960 $ 5,780 $ 119,049 $ 100,420 $ 34,192 Basic non-GAAP income per share GAAP earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.13 ) Impact of all non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.40 $ 0.21 $ 1.47 $ 1.30 $ 0.42 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.28 $ 0.05 $ 1.02 $ 0.88 $ 0.29 Diluted non-GAAP income per share GAAP earnings per share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.45 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.13 ) Impact of all non-GAAP adjustments $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 1.45 $ 1.28 $ 0.42 Non-GAAP earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.05 $ 1.00 $ 0.86 $ 0.29 Shares used in computing non-GAAP income per share Basic 117,953 114,742 117,178 113,864 117,608 Diluted 120,795 115,991 119,389 116,274 119,570

Finisar-F

Investor Contact: Press contact: Kurt Adzema Victoria McDonald Chief Financial Officer Director, Corporate Communications 408-542-5050 or Investor.relations@finisar.com 408-542-4261

Forward Looking Statements

This written communication contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties concerning Parent’s proposed acquisition of the Company, the Company’s expected financial performance, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this written communication due to a number of risks and uncertainties. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the Company may be unable to obtain required stockholder approval or that other conditions to closing the transaction may not be satisfied, such that the transaction will not close or that the closing may be delayed; the reaction of customers to the transaction; general economic conditions; the transaction may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; risks that the transaction disrupts current plans and operations of the parties to the transaction; the ability to recognize the benefits of the transaction; the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction and the actual terms of any financings that will be obtained for the transaction; the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction agreement. In addition, please refer to the documents that the Company files with the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. The filings by the Company identify and address other important factors that could cause its financial and operational results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements set forth in this written communication. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this written communication or, in the case of any document incorporated by reference, the date of that document. The Company is under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this written communication to conform to actual results.



