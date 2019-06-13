National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium Request for Proposals (RFP)

The National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium, established by DOE’s Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO), has announced the availability of funding for additional offshore wind R&D topics. The consortium is still accepting applications for offshore wind plant technology advancement R&D funding, which was announced in March 2019.

Topics include:

Offshore wind plant technology advancement, which includes optimizing the performance of wind plants; reducing the costs of turbine support structures (e.g., foundations); developing innovative mooring and anchoring technologies for floating wind; and reducing the cost and risk associated with the transmission and distribution of electricity from offshore wind

Offshore wind power resource and physical site characterization, which includes comprehensive wind resource assessment and the development of a metocean reference site

Installation, operations & maintenance, and supply chain, which includes heavy lift vessel alternatives; offshore wind digitization through advanced analytics; and technology solutions to accelerate the U.S. supply chain.

For more information, please read the RFP: National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium Research Solicitation (PON 4124)