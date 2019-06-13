National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium Request for Proposals (RFP)
The National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium, established by DOE’s Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO), has announced the availability of funding for additional offshore wind R&D topics. The consortium is still accepting applications for offshore wind plant technology advancement R&D funding, which was announced in March 2019.
Topics include:
- Offshore wind plant technology advancement, which includes optimizing the performance of wind plants; reducing the costs of turbine support structures (e.g., foundations); developing innovative mooring and anchoring technologies for floating wind; and reducing the cost and risk associated with the transmission and distribution of electricity from offshore wind
- Offshore wind power resource and physical site characterization, which includes comprehensive wind resource assessment and the development of a metocean reference site
- Installation, operations & maintenance, and supply chain, which includes heavy lift vessel alternatives; offshore wind digitization through advanced analytics; and technology solutions to accelerate the U.S. supply chain.
For more information, please read the RFP: National Offshore Wind R&D Consortium Research Solicitation (PON 4124)
