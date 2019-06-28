Kate Magdalena Releases Soaring Battle Hymn For Independence Day
A Hallelujah To Heal and Unite this July 4th
“Battle Hymn of the Republic” is the third track from Kate’s upcoming album “A Larger Dance” which is set to release in September 2019. To date she has released “Take Me to Church,” by Irish singer Sinead O’Connor on country radio stations across the United States, as well as “Be the Lark,” an original. In July she will release “The Streets of Any Town,” a song dedicated to the plight of the nation’s homeless men and women. These songs have been recorded and produced by GRAMMY-nominated-producer Billy Smiley (Johnny Cash, Whiteheart, Clay Aiken, and the Newsboys). “Battle Hymn” features some of Nashville’s finest musicians with Fred Eltringham (The Wallflowers and Sheryl Crow), Byron House (Robert Plant and the Band of Joy), Blair Masters (Garth Brooks) and Brennan Smiley (The Technicolors).
ABOUT KATE MAGDALENA:
For Kate, singing is a way to bring what is inside, outside. It is to make the invisible audible. "It can change minds and soften hearts. I believe that music is part of every cell of the human body; and that we can use music to reach others in ways words cannot." Kate has an ability to move her listeners with her voice, to bring pleasure and joy. Her songwriting began through her poetry writing, and by setting a few poems to music by great poets like W.B. Yeats and Robert Frost, and then in discovering a love of writing which came from her own heart. She has always been a singer, but it is only now that she is putting her music first professionally, after a career as a teacher and chaplain.
Kate was raised in an era in which people looked to the arts and music to inspire social activism. Like Dylan's great songs, Kate's music addresses some of the pressing issues of our own day. She hopes that in pursuing her own dream later in life, that she might inspire others to follow their dreams.
