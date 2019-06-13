Interblock Surpasses 950 Electronic Table Gaming Units Installed at Resorts World New York

Largest ETG Footprint in North America

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Nevada, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury gaming manufacturer and electronic table game (ETG) market leader Interblock® announced an expansion of their footprint at Resorts World Casino New York City (RWNY), which already held North America’s largest ETG footprint within one casino. The expansion takes the product portfolio of Interblock to nearly 1,000 seats at the property.

John Connelly, CEO of Interblock, commented, “The recent addition at Resorts World New York has allowed us to provide an unparalleled experience while creating a gaming environment that doubles as a centerpiece for the property. We truly value our partnership with Genting and look forward to continued success with the installation of a Pulse Arena being added to the property this summer.”



The imminent addition includes adding 43 play stations to RWNY’s Diamond Stadium, taking the number of seats within the Stadium alone to 52 play stations. The Stadium is part of a new gaming area on the casino floor, The Podium. This area also adds Interblock’s new Big Six Super Spin and Diamond Video Blackjack for an additional 38 play stations.

The Stadium is equipped with a custom cylindrical double-sided video ring suspended from the ceiling and composed of 32 custom 4K HD LED displays at the center of the stadium, two automated card generators, an automated roulette wheel and an automated dice generator. The video wall displays automated games in play, statistics, and game history. Players can play up to four games from a single play station within the Stadium including Roulette, Craps, Sic Bo, Multi-hand Blackjack and Baccarat.

The new Big Six Super Spin has all of the classic features of Big Six but with an added bonus. The new Big Six Super Spin wheel is divided into 54 segments, each with a symbol. If the pointer stops on a selected symbol, players placing their bets on that symbol will win the payout designated by that symbol. Additionally, a Super Spin symbol(s) is a segment on the wheel. The Super Spin feature is a side bet that is made along with a regular bet. If the pointer lands on the Super Spin segment, players that placed the side bet have an opportunity to win up to 1,000 times their Super Spin side bet wager.

Diamond Video Blackjack will feature an enhanced Virtual Dealer with fast-deal graphics that have reduced waiting time for participating players resulting in more hands per hour. Each play station offers 27-inch high definition screens that allow players to play up to three hands at a time, as well as wager on industry-leading side bets.

Scott Molina, President of Resorts World Casino New York City commented, “Resorts World Casino New York City places our customers' experience first and strives to provide them with best in class products bringing our customers true casino gaming experiences. To this end, we've worked with Interblock and led our jurisdiction in bringing these products to our property and to the State. Interblock continues to innovate our product requirements and we're happy to enhance our customers' experiences with these innovations.“

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 200 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com or call +1 (702) 260-1384.

