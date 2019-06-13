Nature’s One® Breaks Ground on a Dedicated Organic Infant Nutritional Facility

/EIN News/ -- Heath, Ohio, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s One, the leader in organic pediatric nutrition, is investing $32-million to build the world’s first dedicated Organic Infant Nutritional Facility. Located in the City of Heath, Ohio, the manufacturing facility will be a fully integrated FDA-approved infant formula spray-drying operation with liquid aseptic filling and packaging capabilities.



Jay Highman, Founder and CEO of Nature’s One says, “We were the first to introduce an organic baby formula in the United States; the first and still only to innovate an organic DHA phospholipid, a fatty-acid critical to brain and eye development; and now we will be the first to build a dedicated organic infant powder formula facility. This certainly shows our commitment to organic purity and protecting babies, a parent’s first and most precious responsibility.”



Highman continues, “No other infant formula company can protect from incidental chemical, pesticide and GMO exposure without a dedicated facility. Our new Organic Infant Nutritional Facility will be the most technologically advanced Infant Nutritional Facility in the world utilizing purified water from deep, pure aquifers and the highest level of HEPA air purification systems.”



The new facility will also allow Nature’s One to curate smaller batch formulations for specialty dietary needs, like plant-based proteins, low lactose and “gentle” formulations for sensitive tummies. The boutique facility approach allows for better “hands-on” monitoring of each batch insuring more accurate testing and the highest possible quality. Highman ends saying, “this will be the first significant improvement in organic infant nutrition since the glass baby bottle.”



About Nature’s One:



Founded in 1997, Nature's One introduced the first organic formula, Baby's Only Organic®, in the United States and continues to be a leader in organic pediatric nutrition. Nature's One hasspent over 21 years dedicating its resources to the research, development, and sourcing of pure ingredients for children of all ages. Rated "Best in Class" by Clean Label Project, Baby's Only Organic® formulas were tested and ranked the highest among all baby formulas for purity and nutrition.

###

Lisa Edwards Nature's One (740) 548-0135 Lisa.Edwards@NaturesOne.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.