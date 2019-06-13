There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,100 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Alberta labour leaders respond to UCP government’s Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act today

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leaders of Alberta’s largest unions will be at the legislature today to comment on the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act. The leaders will gather in the rotunda after the bill has been tabled presumably after the end of Question Period.

   
DATE: June 13, 2019
TIME: After Bill 9 has been tabled (3:30 p.m. approx)
LOCATION: Alberta Legislature, Rotunda 
   
WHO: • Gil McGowan, President 
   Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL)
• Guy Smith, President
   Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE)
• Heather Smith, President
   United Nurses of Alberta (UNA)
• Mike Parker, President
   Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA)
• Rory Gill, President, 
   Canadian Union of Public Employees, Alberta Division (CUPE AB)
• Greg Jeffery, President 
   Alberta Teachers Association (ATA)
• Guy Desforges, Prairie Regional Chairperson
   Unifor     
• Brad Readman, President 
   Alberta Fire Fighters Association (AFFA) 
• Jolene Armstrong, President 
   Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations (CAFA)
• Joy Correia, Acting Director
   U of A Non-Academic Staff Association (NASA)


MEDIA CONTACT:
Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.

