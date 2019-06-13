Media Advisory: Alberta labour leaders respond to UCP government’s Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act today

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leaders of Alberta’s largest unions will be at the legislature today to comment on the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act. The leaders will gather in the rotunda after the bill has been tabled presumably after the end of Question Period.



DATE: June 13, 2019 TIME: After Bill 9 has been tabled (3:30 p.m. approx) LOCATION: Alberta Legislature, Rotunda WHO: • Gil McGowan, President

Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL)

• Guy Smith, President

Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE)

• Heather Smith, President

United Nurses of Alberta (UNA)

• Mike Parker, President

Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA)

• Rory Gill, President,

Canadian Union of Public Employees, Alberta Division (CUPE AB)

• Greg Jeffery, President

Alberta Teachers Association (ATA)

• Guy Desforges, Prairie Regional Chairperson

Unifor

• Brad Readman, President

Alberta Fire Fighters Association (AFFA)

• Jolene Armstrong, President

Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations (CAFA)

• Joy Correia, Acting Director

U of A Non-Academic Staff Association (NASA)



MEDIA CONTACT:

Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.



