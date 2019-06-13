Media Advisory: Alberta labour leaders respond to UCP government’s Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act today
/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leaders of Alberta’s largest unions will be at the legislature today to comment on the Public Sector Wage Arbitration Deferral Act. The leaders will gather in the rotunda after the bill has been tabled presumably after the end of Question Period.
|DATE:
|June 13, 2019
|TIME:
|After Bill 9 has been tabled (3:30 p.m. approx)
|LOCATION:
|Alberta Legislature, Rotunda
|WHO:
|
• Gil McGowan, President
Alberta Federation of Labour (AFL)
• Guy Smith, President
Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE)
• Heather Smith, President
United Nurses of Alberta (UNA)
• Mike Parker, President
Health Sciences Association of Alberta (HSAA)
• Rory Gill, President,
Canadian Union of Public Employees, Alberta Division (CUPE AB)
• Greg Jeffery, President
Alberta Teachers Association (ATA)
• Guy Desforges, Prairie Regional Chairperson
Unifor
• Brad Readman, President
Alberta Fire Fighters Association (AFFA)
• Jolene Armstrong, President
Confederation of Alberta Faculty Associations (CAFA)
• Joy Correia, Acting Director
U of A Non-Academic Staff Association (NASA)
MEDIA CONTACT:
Media may contact Gil McGowan directly: (780) 218-9888.
