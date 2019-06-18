SpinCar Partners with Carfax to Promote Transparency in Vehicle Merchandising

Platform integration provides consumers with one-click access to Carfax vehicle history reports from 360° WalkArounds®

SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpinCar, the global leader in digital automotive merchandising software, announced today a partnership with Carfax that enables car shoppers to seamlessly access Vehicle History Reports directly from 360° WalkArounds. Carfax dealers can now showcase Vehicle History Reports from within both exterior and interior vehicle views for any used car. The integration enables auto dealers to provide greater transparency to car shoppers by offering them an easy way to access Carfax Reports while they are exploring vehicles on a dealer’s website. SpinCar is the first and only digital merchandising platform to offer this integration.

SpinCar’s digital merchandising platform enhances online vehicle detail pages (VDPs) by delivering more engaging and personalized experiences for shoppers. In partnership with Carfax, Vehicle History Reports have been added as clickable feature buttons on all exterior and interior 360° vehicle WalkArounds. Shoppers can access the Vehicle History Report by clicking on the Carfax button from within any walkaround. This new capability is available for all active Carfax dealers.

“SpinCar and Carfax both share a commitment to helping people more confidently shop for used vehicles,” said Jim Sharifi, spokesman for Carfax. “Whether it’s by providing valuable vehicle history information or by delivering interactive tools to empower consumers, we share a common goal of helping buyers and sellers build trusted relationships. This partnership is a win for both consumers and dealers, and we look forward to working with SpinCar to find even more ways to create greater levels of transparency in the car buying process.”

“Carfax is the most trusted source of vehicle history information for used car shoppers, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to make it even easier for consumers to access the information they need to make more informed buying decisions,” said Devin Daly, SpinCar Co-Founder and CEO. “The increased visibility and seamless access to Vehicle History Reports make virtual walkarounds an even more engaging online experience. For dealers, this integration provides a powerful new way to promote Carfax Reports for their vehicles and build even greater levels of trust and confidence for online shoppers.”

About SpinCar

SpinCar offers automotive dealers, wholesalers and OEMs the industry’s most advanced platform for digital automotive merchandising. The company’s 360° WalkArounds® and Feature Tour® products build trust between buyers and sellers by bringing the physical showroom experience to car shoppers wherever and whenever they want. SpinCar’s proprietary shopper behavioral data and VINtelligent® Retargeting solution enable vehicle sellers to deliver hyperpersonalized interactions across the entire car shopping journey. To date, more than 260 million virtual WalkArounds have been experienced by car shoppers across 15 countries. To learn more about SpinCar, visit SpinCar.com.

About Carfax

Carfax, a unit of IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, own and sell used cars with innovative solutions powered by Carfax vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, Carfax provides exclusive services like Carfax Used Car Listings, myCarfax, Carfax History-Based Value and the flagship Carfax® Vehicle History Report™ to consumers and the automotive industry. Carfax owns the world’s largest vehicle history database and is a nationally recognized top workplace by The Washington Post and Glassdoor.com. Shop, Buy, Own, Sell – Show me the Carfax™. Based in London, IHS Markit is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.



