Flexi

Flexi accounting software offers a powerful, process-driven platform that enables users to work swiftly and accurately.

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flexi accounting software offers a powerful, process-driven platform that enables users to work swiftly and accurately. The software was built to simplify the complex processes accountants face daily. This process driven approach delivers benefits that include a faster, more reliable close.

Flexi’s comprehensive financial management software not only simplifies but automates the entire accounting workflow process without compromising security. The open architecture meets even the most stringent security requirements yet allows data to flow seamlessly with any system, whenever and wherever business needs dictate.

Flexi delivers the rich features of a top tier accounting solution but without the high cost. And, Flexi offers quick implementation that can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid environment.

Flexi takes a holistic approach to building its platform. The net-native applications work seamlessly in real time, delivering speed and performance that is far superior to many of today’s systems. The comprehensive software suite, including workflow automation, provide top-tier functionality; however, individual modules can be deployed separately if desired.

About Flexi.com

In the early 1990s, the founders of Flexi had the primary goal of providing companies with a non-proprietary, feature-rich accounting system that could be scaled to handle millions of transactions. But, the founders wanted the software to remain flexible enough to handle the unique requirements of any company. This is how Flexi was born.

Flexi, headquartered in Shelton, CT, has 25 years of experience designing top of the line accounting solutions. Flexi solutions have been installed at more than 800 locations worldwide and the company has a long track record providing accounting solutions to businesses in all industries. Flexi solutions enable your business to increase productivity, reduce costs, and provide the analytics needed to make informed decisions so you can grow your business. For more information please visit https://www.flexi.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.