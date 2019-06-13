Operation VetBuild: national program launch

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Launch of Operation VetBuild, a creative peer support program for veterans to build models, helping them manage mental health challenges. WHEN: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, drop in format (activity in full swing by noon) WHERE: The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #322, 111 Hunt St., Ajax, ON WHO: Jason Salo, military veteran, and 11-year old son Cohen Canadian military veterans Craig Hood, Lead, Operation VetBuild/ Chair, BSO Legion OSI Special Section

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S., Europe and Mexico. With close to 260,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

