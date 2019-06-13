There were 572 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,092 in the last 365 days.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. to Present at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 19th Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.  The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:40 am (Eastern) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, and will be broadcast live over the Internet.  Interested parties may listen to the presentation at the Company’s website located at http://www.bjsrestaurants.com. The presentation can be accessed by clicking on the “Investors” link from the Company’s home page followed by the “Events & Presentation” link. An archive of the webcast will be available following the live presentation. 

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (“BJ’s”) is a national brand with brewhouse roots and a menu with over 140 offerings where craft matters. BJ’s broad menu has something for everyone: slow-roasted entrees like prime rib, BJ’s EnLIGHTened Entrees® including Cherry Chipotle Glazed Salmon, signature deep dish pizza and the often imitated, but never replicated world-famous Pizookie® dessert. BJ’s has been a pioneer in the craft brewing world since 1996, and takes pride in serving BJ’s award-winning proprietary handcrafted beers, brewed at its brewing operations in five states and by independent third-party craft brewers. The BJ’s experience offers high-quality ingredients, bold flavors, moderate prices, sincere service and a cool, contemporary atmosphere. Founded in 1978, BJ’s owns and operates 204 casual dining restaurants. All restaurants offer dine-in, take-out, delivery and large party catering. BJ’s restaurants are located in 27 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Washington. For more BJ’s information, visit http://www.bjsrestaurants.com

