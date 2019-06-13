Nemaska Lithium Powers Up Their Project Controls with ARES PRISM Software

Nemaska Lithium Selects ARES PRISM enterprise project controls software for managing cost and procurement on mining projects.

Nemaska Lithium has selected ARES PRISM’s project management software to manage the cost and procurement of their chemical and fertilizer mining projects.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nemaska Lithium, a developing chemical company based in Quebec, Canada, focusing on spodumene mining and the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate, has chosen ARES PRISM project controls software for their mining projects. Nemaska Lithium owns the Whabouchi property, which houses one of the highest volume and grade lithium spodumene deposits in the world.

Nemaska Lithium has selected ARES PRISM’s enterprise project management software to manage the cost and procurement of their chemical and fertilizer mining projects. They will be implementing ARES PRISM’s cost management software module, PRISM Cost, which will enable Nemaska Lithium to manage budgeting, resource planning, time-phasing, progress and performance measurement, earned value management, and forecasting. The chemical company will be implementing the PRISM Procurement software module to generate purchase requisitions, requests for quotation, bid analysis and purchase orders.

ARES PRISM software was used by several individuals on Nemaska Lithium’s project controls team previously on other projects in other organizations. Based on their positive experience working with the project management system, the Nemaska Lithium team decided to evaluate PRISM to see if it would meet their needs and requirements. ARES PRISM is a solution that is ready to implement out-of-the-box and can be fully set-up in a matter of weeks; having project controls team members with previous background experience with the software will enable Nemaska Lithium to get the product implemented and adopted very quickly.

“ARES PRISM is proud to have a high rate of repeat business each year,” Geoffrey Stubson, Chief Financial Officer of ARES Project Management, LLC, said. “Returning users show us that our clients enjoy working with our products and our team. Word-of-mouth truly is the best compliment, and it has really gotten our name spread far and wide in the mining industry.”

ARES PRISM software is utilized across many sectors including mining, oil and gas, energy, utilities, construction, consulting firms, government agencies and more to manage the performance of projects at every stage all within a single platform. Clients enjoy the flexibility of choosing the ARES PRISM products they need to fit their portfolio, whether it is estimating, cost management, engineering management, procurement, document or contract management, field management, executive dashboards, or our integration platform. For more information about ARES PRISM, please contact prisminfo@aresprism.com.

About Nemaska Lithium:

Nemaska Lithium (NMX.T) intends to become a lithium hydroxide supplier and lithium carbonate supplier to the emerging lithium battery market that is largely driven by electric vehicles, cell phones, tablets and other consumer products. The Corporation is developing in Quebec one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to the Corporation's lithium compounds processing plant to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This plant will transform spodumene concentrate into high purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the proprietary methods developed by the Corporation, and for which patent applications have been filed. Learn more at www.nemaskalithium.com.

About ARES PRISM:

ARES PRISM is an enterprise project controls software that manages the complete project lifecycle delivering dependable forecasts, cost control, and performance measurement. PRISM is a scalable, robust and intuitive system that harnesses industry best practices and integrates all aspects of the project, including cost and schedule, change management, project estimating, earned value, contracts & procurement, and field progressing. Achieve superior project management with increased visibility and control, boosted accuracy and efficiency, and improved financial performance with ARES PRISM. Learn more at www.aresprism.com



