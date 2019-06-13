Printek Launches VP420 Mobile Printer Series

VP420 Printer

Fast, Easy-to-Use, In-Dash or Center Console 4” Mobile Thermal Printer

The VP420 is just one of many new mobile thermal printers Printek plans to launch over the next year” — Chris Yeager

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, USA, June 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrintekMobile, an industry leader for reliable, innovative, on-the-go rugged mobile printers , has announced the launch of its NEW and updated VehiclePro 420 Mobile Thermal Printer Series. The VehiclePro VP420 Mobile Printer is a newly designed and updated in-dash or center console mobile printer built off the success of the prior VP400 Mobile Printer Series. It is the only mobile printer designed specifically for police, and fire department applications for ticket printing, rip and runs, driver information exchange, and more. The VP420 Mobile Printer is designed to install quickly and easily, directly into a vehicle’s dash or center console to significantly save space in your department's vehicles. There is no need to buy extra mounting equipment or compromise your vehicle interior by using up additional cabin volume with a general purpose mobile printer.With public safety vehicles in mind, PrintekMobile's VehiclePro 420 boasts many benefits specific to mission-critical demand and use. The "easy-to-read" control face and simple drop-in paper loading makes operation and maintenance very simple - even while in emergency situations. The VP420 is a portable printer that is tough, rugged and IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, complete with durable metal case consistent with heavy duty Police/ Fire/Rescue equipment.The VP420 Mobile Printer install is quick and easy, as mounting faceplates are available for most popular console brands. One cable supplies both power and data, and optional Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is available. The VP420 is easy-to-integrate, with simple web-based setup tools and Windows drivers. It is compatible with iOS, and Android SDKs are available. Conveniently operate the door latch, drop-in paper bay, paper advance, and check status indicator - all on the front face! The VP420 runs from vehicle power with auto ON performance.“The new VP420 Mobile Printer Series brings convenience, easy paper loading, simple installation, and blazing print speeds (up to 5 ips) to users looking to have a 4” printer easily mounted in their vehicles. We are excited to release the next generation of VehiclePro Mobile Printers that were built off the highly successful VP400 series.” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing at Printek, LLC. “The VP420 is just one of many new mobile thermal printers Printek plans to launch over the next year.”As Printek continues to provide innovative mobile printing solutions for public safety applications, the VP420 Mobile Printer is sure to be the industry standout. To download a brochure on the NEW VP420 Mobile Printer, please visit: printek.com. To view the complete line up of Printek portable printer solutions see:About Printek, LLCPrintek’s PrintekMobile Mobile Printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek thermal mobile printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. PrintekMobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide. PrintekMobile printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek's entire line of mobile printing products is available at www.printek.com



