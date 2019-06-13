Printek Launches VP420 Mobile Printer Series
Fast, Easy-to-Use, In-Dash or Center Console 4” Mobile Thermal Printer
With public safety vehicles in mind, PrintekMobile's VehiclePro 420 boasts many benefits specific to mission-critical demand and use. The "easy-to-read" control face and simple drop-in paper loading makes operation and maintenance very simple - even while in emergency situations. The VP420 is a portable printer that is tough, rugged and IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, complete with durable metal case consistent with heavy duty Police/ Fire/Rescue equipment.
The VP420 Mobile Printer install is quick and easy, as mounting faceplates are available for most popular console brands. One cable supplies both power and data, and optional Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is available. The VP420 is easy-to-integrate, with simple web-based setup tools and Windows drivers. It is compatible with iOS, and Android SDKs are available. Conveniently operate the door latch, drop-in paper bay, paper advance, and check status indicator - all on the front face! The VP420 runs from vehicle power with auto ON performance.
“The new VP420 Mobile Printer Series brings convenience, easy paper loading, simple installation, and blazing print speeds (up to 5 ips) to users looking to have a 4” printer easily mounted in their vehicles. We are excited to release the next generation of VehiclePro Mobile Printers that were built off the highly successful VP400 series.” states Chris Yeager, Director of Marketing at Printek, LLC. “The VP420 is just one of many new mobile thermal printers Printek plans to launch over the next year.”
As Printek continues to provide innovative mobile printing solutions for public safety applications, the VP420 Mobile Printer is sure to be the industry standout. To download a brochure on the NEW VP420 Mobile Printer, please visit: printek.com. To view the complete line up of Printek portable printer solutions see:
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printer-accessories.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/custom-portable-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-service.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies/portable-printers-newsroom-events.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies/corporate-library-archive.html
About Printek, LLC
Printek’s PrintekMobile Mobile Printers are designed to withstand challenging work environments. All Printek thermal mobile printers are backed by unparalleled support and comprehensive 2-yr warranties. PrintekMobile printers are direct thermal printers designed for field service, route accounting, manufacturing, retail, transportation, public safety, hospitality, warehousing and distribution applications. They print invoices, forms, receipts, tickets, labels and other documents used in mobile solutions worldwide. PrintekMobile printers also come with superior customer support - before and after the purchase. The technical sales and support staff work directly with system integrators, software developers, Value Added Resellers, and installers to develop cost-effective, innovative mobile solutions using the latest technologies. Information about Printek's entire line of mobile printing products is available at www.printek.com:
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-products.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printer-accessories.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/custom-portable-printers.html
https://www.printek.com/portable-mobile-printers/portable-mobile-printers-service.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies/portable-printers-newsroom-events.html
https://www.printek.com/printek-printing-technologies/corporate-library-archive.html
Chris Yeager
Printek, LLC
800-368-4636
email us here
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.